EG Real Estate: 4 New Listings

Above: 14 Sawmill Court
Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 12/8/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 3 sold properties, and 4 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
51 Woodland Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $565,000.
58 Wildwood Trail, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $529,900.
*156 Weeden Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $405,000.
81 Valley Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $275,000. Offer Accepted.
SOLDS
14 Sawmill Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000.
55 Crickett Circle #55, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 3 Bath, $750,000.
1001 Main Street #11, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $389,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.