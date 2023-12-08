EG Real Estate: 4 New Listings

by | Dec 8, 2023

Above: 14 Sawmill Court

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 12/8/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 3 sold properties, and 4 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

51 Woodland Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $565,000.

58 Wildwood Trail, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $529,900.

*156 Weeden Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $405,000.

81 Valley Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $275,000. Offer Accepted.

SOLDS

14 Sawmill Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000. 

55 Crickett Circle #55, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 3 Bath, $750,000. 

1001 Main Street #11, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $389,000. 

 OPEN HOUSES
Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 