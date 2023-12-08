EG Real Estate: 4 New Listings

Above: 14 Sawmill Court

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 12/8/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 3 sold properties, and 4 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

51 Woodland Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $565,000.

58 Wildwood Trail, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $529,900.

*156 Weeden Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $405,000.

81 Valley Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $275,000. Offer Accepted.

SOLDS

14 Sawmill Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000.

55 Crickett Circle #55, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 3 Bath, $750,000.

1001 Main Street #11, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $389,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.