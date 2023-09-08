EG Real Estate: 4 New Listings Under $500k in 02818

Above: 78 King Street
Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday mid-morning, 9/8/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 8 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 15 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
536 Middle Road, Cape Cod/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $750,000.
125 Lynn Circle, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $700,000.
36 Crestridge Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $685,000.
38 Oakwood Drive, Tri-Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $519,900.
154 Sylvan Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $495,000.
*46 Longfellow Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $399,900.
25 Water Street #207, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $399,000.
78 King Street, Two Family, 6 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $475,000.
SOLDS
85 Deerfield Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $850,000.
222 Kent Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $800,000.
*93 Spencer Woods Drive, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $512,000.
2127 Middle Road, Residential Land, $301,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
