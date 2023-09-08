EG Real Estate: 4 New Listings Under $500k in 02818

by | Sep 8, 2023

Above: 78 King Street

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday mid-morning, 9/8/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 8 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 15 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

536 Middle Road, Cape Cod/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $750,000. 

125 Lynn Circle, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $700,000. 

36 Crestridge Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $685,000. 

38 Oakwood Drive, Tri-Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $519,900. 

154 Sylvan Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $495,000. 

*46 Longfellow Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $399,900. 

25 Water Street #207, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $399,000. 

78 King Street, Two Family, 6 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $475,000. 

SOLDS

85 Deerfield Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $850,000.

222 Kent Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $800,000. 

*93 Spencer Woods Drive, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $512,000. 

2127 Middle Road, Residential Land, $301,000. 

 OPEN HOUSES
Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 