EG Real Estate: 4 New Listings

Above: 32 Union Street

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 2/9/24, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 6 sold properties, and 5 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

32 Union Street, Historic, 6 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,199,000. Listed by Jennifer Cosgrove.

552 Shippeetown Road, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $549,000. Listed by Pam Soule.

16 Brookside Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $525,000. Listed by Jennifer Cosgrove.

65 Eugene Street, Cape Cod, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $499,000. Listed by Jodie Neville.

SOLDS

35 David Court, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,405,000. Listed by Sasha Mellor.

25 Keyes Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,200,000. Listed by Christine Dupuis.

58 Wildwood Trail, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $535,000. Listed by Susan Rains.

*4286 Post Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $480,000. Listed by Tyler Gammons.

*23 Austin Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $454,500. Listedby Jennifer Cosgrove.

*37 Deer Run Crossing #43, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $691,200. Listed by John Mulhearn.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.