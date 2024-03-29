EG Real Estate: 4 New, 4 Sold

Above: 960 South Road
Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 3/29/24, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 6 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
960 South Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,199,000. Listed by Ken Scotti.
*481 Greenbush Road, Ranch, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $795,000. Listed by Sweeney Advisory Group.
*5 Eagle Run #A, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $359,900. Listed by the DiSpirito Team.
5835 Post Road #214, Commercial Condo, $255,000. Listed by Larissa Truppa
SOLDS
2145 Division Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $280,000. Listed by Lisa Gibbs.
*90 Stonebridge Lane, One Level Condo, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $700,000. Listed by John Mulhearn.
*55 Deer Run Crossing #41, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $671,000. Listed by John Mulhearn.
*4162 Post Road #10, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $235,000. Listed by the DiSpirito Team.
OPEN HOUSES
Click here
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.