EG Real Estate: 4 New, 4 Sold

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 3/29/24, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 4 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 6 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

960 South Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,199,000. Listed by Ken Scotti.

*481 Greenbush Road, Ranch, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $795,000. Listed by Sweeney Advisory Group.

*5 Eagle Run #A, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $359,900. Listed by the DiSpirito Team.

5835 Post Road #214, Commercial Condo, $255,000. Listed by Larissa Truppa

SOLDS

2145 Division Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $280,000. Listed by Lisa Gibbs.

*90 Stonebridge Lane, One Level Condo, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $700,000. Listed by John Mulhearn.

*55 Deer Run Crossing #41, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $671,000. Listed by John Mulhearn.

*4162 Post Road #10, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $235,000. Listed by the DiSpirito Team.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.