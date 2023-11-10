EG Real Estate: 3 New Ranch Listings

Above: 32 Union Street

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 11/10/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 6 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 7 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

65 Laurel Hill Road, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $749,900.

36 Crestridge Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $674,900.

*441 Greenbush Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $599,900.

152 Crompton Avenue #23, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $799,900.

186 Pine Glen Drive #186, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $689,900.

32 Union Street, Other, 6 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,499,999.

SOLDS

154 Sylvan Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $552,500.

73 Valley Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $440,000.

*11 Deer Run Crossing #46, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $715,000.

*66 Deer Run Crossing #12, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $639,900.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.