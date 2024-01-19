EG Real Estate: 3 New Listings & 4 Sold

Above: 115 Pheasant Drive

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 1/19/24, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 3 new listings, 4 sold properties, and 4 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

115 Pheasant Drive, Cape Cod/Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, $2,199,900. Listed by Allen Gammons.

34 Bayberry Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,900. Listed by Sara Whitney. Offer Accepted.

*5570 Post Road #3, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $450,000. Listed by The Fitzpatrick Team.

SOLDS

*182 Spencer Avenue, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 4 Bath, $1,028,000. Listed by David Splain.

335 Frenchtown Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $645,000. Listed by Patti Crooks.

51 Woodland Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $595,000. Listed by Dean Benjamin.

39 Castle Street, Bungalow/Cottage, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $300,000. Listed by Byron Ford.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.