EG Real Estate: 29 Single Family Homes For Sale In 02818

Above: 1463 Frenchtown Rd, East Greenwich

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 6/30/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 9 new listings, 8 sold properties, and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

1463 Frenchtown Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000.

1 Brier Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $989,000.

*481 Greenbush Road, Ranch, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,999.

85 Deerfield Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,900.

*35 Hill Top Drive, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $749,999.

75 Eugene Street, Split Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $519,000.

15 Blueberry Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $459,000.

1404 South County Trail #102, High Rise/One Level/Other, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $570,000.

32 Union Street, Multi Family, 6 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,350,000.

SOLDS

360 Kent Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 5 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,225,000.

200 Tamarack Drive, Colonial, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,040,000.

120 Cindy Ann Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $725,000.

*1 Baycliff Drive, Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $700,000.

35 Jefferson Drive, Raised Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $625,000.

429 Howland Road, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $603,000.

740 South Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $575,000.

42 Union Avenue, Muti Family, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $400,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.