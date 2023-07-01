EG Real Estate: 29 Single Family Homes For Sale In 02818

by | Jun 30, 2023

Above: 1463 Frenchtown Rd, East Greenwich 

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 6/30/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 9 new listings, 8 sold properties, and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

1463 Frenchtown Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000. 

1 Brier Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $989,000. 

*481 Greenbush Road, Ranch, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,999. 

85 Deerfield Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,900. 

*35 Hill Top Drive, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $749,999. 

75 Eugene Street, Split Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $519,000. 

15 Blueberry Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $459,000. 

1404 South County Trail #102, High Rise/One Level/Other, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $570,000.

32 Union Street, Multi Family, 6 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,350,000. 

SOLDS

360 Kent Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 5 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,225,000. 

200 Tamarack Drive, Colonial, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,040,000. 

120 Cindy Ann Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $725,000. 

*1 Baycliff Drive, Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $700,000. 

35 Jefferson Drive, Raised Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $625,000. 

429 Howland Road, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $603,000. 

740 South Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $575,000. 

42 Union Avenue, Muti Family, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $400,000. 

OPEN HOUSES

Click here

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

Value the news you get here on East Greenwich News? As a 501-c3, we depend on reader support. Become a sustaining (monthly) donor or make a one-time donation! Click on the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., East Greenwich, RI 02818. Thanks.

DONATE

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RELATED STORIES

Newsletter Sign Up

* indicates required

Archives

Latest Streaming

 