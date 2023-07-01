EG Real Estate: 29 Single Family Homes For Sale In 02818

Above: 1463 Frenchtown Rd, East Greenwich
Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 6/30/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 9 new listings, 8 sold properties, and 11 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
1463 Frenchtown Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000.
1 Brier Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $989,000.
*481 Greenbush Road, Ranch, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,999.
85 Deerfield Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,900.
*35 Hill Top Drive, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $749,999.
75 Eugene Street, Split Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $519,000.
15 Blueberry Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $459,000.
1404 South County Trail #102, High Rise/One Level/Other, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $570,000.
32 Union Street, Multi Family, 6 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,350,000.
SOLDS
360 Kent Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 5 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,225,000.
200 Tamarack Drive, Colonial, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,040,000.
120 Cindy Ann Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $725,000.
*1 Baycliff Drive, Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $700,000.
35 Jefferson Drive, Raised Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $625,000.
429 Howland Road, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $603,000.
740 South Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $575,000.
42 Union Avenue, Muti Family, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $400,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
0 Comments