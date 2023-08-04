EG Real Estate: 20 Open Houses This Weekend

Above: Recently Sold 220 Charlotte Drive

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 8/4/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 7 sold properties, and 20 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

255 Frenchtown Road, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $890,000.

*481 Greenbush Road, Ranch, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $879,000.

88 Harwood Road, Contemporary/Split Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $749,900.

1578 Division Road, Other, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $659,900.

152 Crompton Avenue #17, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $600,000. Offer Accepted.

SOLDS

*220 Charlotte Drive, Bungalow/Contemporary/Other, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $1,010,000.

45 Ann Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $915,000.

29 Forest Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $890,000.

*164 Overlook Drive, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $758,000.

25 Franklin Road #5, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $529,000.

*236 Old Forge Road #10, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $399,900.

37 Main Street #5, High Rise, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $319,000.

OPEN HOUSES

