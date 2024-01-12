EG Real Estate: 2 New in 02818

Above: 60 Crystal Dr (Sold $920,000)

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 1/12/24, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 2 new listings, 6 sold properties, and 5 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

*90 Bond Street, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $569,000. Offer Accepted. Listed by seller.

*20 Eagle Run #20B, One Level Condo, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $325,000. Listed by Leann D’Ettore

SOLDS

60 Crystal Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $920,000. Listed by Tim Silvia.

*161 Gilbert Stuart Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $851,125. Listed by Greg Dantas.

*4267 Post Road, Bungalow, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $510,000. Listed by Shannon McCaffrey.

310 First Avenue, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $460,000. Listed by Susan Garganese.

*220 Old Forge Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $361,000. Listed by The Phipps Team.

120 Tipping Rock Drive, Residential Land, $399,900. Listed by Matt St.Ours.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.