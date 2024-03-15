EG Real Estate: 2 New, 2 Sold & 8 Open

Above: Recently Sold 40 Hill Drive

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 3/15/24, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 2 new listings, 2 sold properties, and 6 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

78 Grand View Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $549,000. Listed by Shane Feeney.

78 Duke Street, Two Family, 5 Bed, 2 Bath, $549,900. Listed by Jack Silberman.

SOLDS

40 Hill Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,350,000. Listed by Greg Dantas.

55 Downing Street, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $800,000. Listed by April Feeser.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.