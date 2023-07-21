EG Real Estate: 18 Open This Weekend 

by | Jul 21, 2023

Above: 222 Kent Drive.

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday afternoon, 7/21/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 8 new listings, 3 sold properties, and 18 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS


222 Kent Drive, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $779,900. 

1 Olson’s Way, Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $700,000. 

36 Crestridge Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $699,900. 

*117 Heritage Drive, Ranch, 5 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $670,000. 

15 Crompton Road, Contemporary/Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $550,000. 

*110 Overlook Drive, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $399,900. 

*756 Quaker Lane #A-110, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $259,000. 

281 283 Marlborough Street, Multi-Family, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $830,000. 

SOLDS

155 Hunters Crossing, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,175,000. 

1 Russell Way, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,060,000. 

5 Harwood Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $985,000. 

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

