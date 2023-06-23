EG Real Estate: 18 Open Houses This Weekend

Above: 5 Sparrow Lane

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday midday, 6/23/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 8 new listings, 3 sold properties, and 18 open houses currently scheduled for Saturday.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

5 Sparrow Lane, Colonial/Contemporary, 5 Bed, 5 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,999,000.

7 Foster Way, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,100,000.

80 Adirondack Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,000.

40 Kent Drive, Cape Cod/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $799,000.

1060 Middle Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $525,900.

75 Eugene Street, Split Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $499,000.

40 Middleberry Lane #36, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $805,000. Offer Accepted.

*0 Spencer Avenue, Residential Land, $390,000. Offer Accepted.

SOLDS

19 Jodie Beth Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,081,000.

*1025 Major Potter Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $685,000.

2005 Middle Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $580,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.