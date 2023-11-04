EG Real Estate: 16 Solds

Above: 25 Keyes Court
Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday midday, 11/3/23, and represents eight days of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 8 new listings, 16 sold properties, and 6 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
*150 Spencer Avenue, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,429,500.
*150 Spencer Avenue, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,399,500.
25 Keyes Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,350,000.
32 Upland Avenue, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $629,000.
*4286 Post Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $529,900.
2145 Division Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $500,000.
*510 Ives Road, Other, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $465,000.
1001 Main Street #11, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $389,000.
SOLDS
6 Brookfield Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,600,000.
35 David Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,350,000.
135 Boulder Way, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,200,000.
1125 South Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,100,000.
1775 Frenchtown Road, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $730,000.
*346 Beachwood Drive, Raised Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $528,500.
38 Oakwood Drive, Tri-Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $495,000.
15 Crompton Road, Contemporary/Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $485,000.
435 Middle Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $410,000.
20 Holly Hill Court, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $400,000.
*46 Longfellow Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $355,000.
30 Vine Street, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $700,000.
5 Crickett Circle #5, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $663,000.
*34 B Eagle Run #34B, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $405,000.
25 Water Street #207, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $375,000.
*4158 Post Road #14, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $350,000.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.