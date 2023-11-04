EG Real Estate: 16 Solds

Above: 25 Keyes Court

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday midday, 11/3/23, and represents eight days of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 8 new listings, 16 sold properties, and 6 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

*150 Spencer Avenue, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,429,500.

*150 Spencer Avenue, Contemporary, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,399,500.

25 Keyes Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,350,000.

32 Upland Avenue, Ranch, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $629,000.

*4286 Post Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $529,900.

2145 Division Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $500,000.

*510 Ives Road, Other, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $465,000.

1001 Main Street #11, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $389,000.

SOLDS

6 Brookfield Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,600,000.

35 David Court, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,350,000.

135 Boulder Way, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,200,000.

1125 South Road, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,100,000.

1775 Frenchtown Road, Cape Cod, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $730,000.

*346 Beachwood Drive, Raised Ranch, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $528,500.

38 Oakwood Drive, Tri-Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $495,000.

15 Crompton Road, Contemporary/Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $485,000.

435 Middle Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $410,000.

20 Holly Hill Court, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $400,000.

*46 Longfellow Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $355,000.

30 Vine Street, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $700,000.

5 Crickett Circle #5, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $663,000.

*34 B Eagle Run #34B, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $405,000.

25 Water Street #207, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $375,000.

*4158 Post Road #14, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $350,000.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.