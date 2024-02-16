EG Real Estate: 14 New including 8 New Condos

Above: 40 Hill Drive

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 2/16/24, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 14 new listings, 3 sold properties, and 7 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

40 Pheasant Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,890,000. Listed by Allen Gammons.

2 Tipping Rock Drive, Colonial/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,850,000. Listed by Eleanor San Antonio.

40 Hill Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,350,000. Listed by Greg Dantas.

*1055 Major Potter Road, Ranch, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $898,900. Listed by Donna Lima-Johnson.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #102, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $499,900. Listed by Lauren Swanson.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #307, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $489,900. Listed by Lauren Swanson.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #106, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $479,900. Listed by Lauren Swanson.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #108, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $479,900. Listed by Lauren Swanson.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #110, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $479,900. Listed by Lauren Swanson.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #112, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $479,900. Listed by Lauren Swanson.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #206, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $479,900. Listed by Lauren Swanson.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #311, One Level Condo, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $469,900. Listed by Lauren Swanson.

741 Division Street, Residential Land, $600,000. Listed by The Fitzpatrick Team.

1050 Main Street #13, Commercial Condo, $129,900, Listed by Jason Gelfuso.

SOLDS

*184 Heritage Drive, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $650,000. Listed by Allen Gammons.

*29 Overhill Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $645,000. Listed by Diane Lazarus.

25 Union Street, Historic, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $570,000. Listed by The Fitzpatrick Team.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.