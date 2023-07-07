EG Real Estate: 13 Open Houses This Weekend

by | Jul 7, 2023

Above: 30 Vine St, East Greenwich

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday afternoon, 7/7/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 5 new listings, 6 sold properties, and 13 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS

40 Kent Drive, Cape Cod/Contemporary, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, $799,000. 

30 Vine Street, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $750,000. 

*51 Duane Street, Multi-Family, 6 Bed, 4 Bath, $730,000. 

*84 Rosedale Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $459,000. 

*752 Quaker Lane #C310, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $244,900. 

 SOLDS

133 Spring Street, Historic, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,360,000. 

30 Bailey Boulevard, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000. 

165 Deerfield Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,030,000. 

60 Fieldstone Drive, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $660,000. 

*32 Deer Run Crossing #5, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $612,000. 

63 Phillips Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $377,600. 

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

