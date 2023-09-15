EG Real Estate: 13 New Listings

Above: 5 Lenihan Lane

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday mid-morning, 9/15/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 13 new listings, 9 sold properties, and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

01 Princess Pine Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,900,000.

01 Tipping Rock Drive , Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,900,000.

5 Lenihan Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,899,000.

02 Princess Pine Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,700,000.

02 Tipping Rock Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,700,000.

*4389 Post Road, Historic/Victorian, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,350,000.

3720 Division Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,900.

*4237 Post Road, Bungalow, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $525,000.

55 Crickett Circle #55, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 3 Bath, $775,000.

*5570 Post Road #3, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $500,000.

*51 Duane Street, Four Family, 8 Bed, 5 Bath, $779,900.

50 King Street, Four Family, 8 Bed, 4 Bath, $750,000.

2127 Middle Road, Residential Land, $349,900.

SOLDS

125 Crystal Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $939,500.

1 Squirrel Lane, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $910,000.

295 Cedar Avenue, Contemporary/Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 bath, $855,000.

96 Bayberry Lane, Ranch, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $650,000.

15 Valley Road, Cape Cod, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $579,000.

140 Westwood Drive, Raised Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $545,000.

153 Pine Glen Drive, Condo, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $750,000.

25 Franklin Road #4, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $520,000.

*88 Alger Avenue, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $254,500.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.