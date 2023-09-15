EG Real Estate: 13 New Listings

Above: 5 Lenihan Lane
Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday mid-morning, 9/15/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 13 new listings, 9 sold properties, and 10 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.
Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:
NEW LISTINGS
01 Princess Pine Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,900,000.
01 Tipping Rock Drive , Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,900,000.
5 Lenihan Lane, Colonial, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,899,000.
02 Princess Pine Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,700,000.
02 Tipping Rock Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,700,000.
*4389 Post Road, Historic/Victorian, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,350,000.
3720 Division Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $699,900.
*4237 Post Road, Bungalow, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $525,000.
55 Crickett Circle #55, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 3 Bath, $775,000.
*5570 Post Road #3, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $500,000.
*51 Duane Street, Four Family, 8 Bed, 5 Bath, $779,900.
50 King Street, Four Family, 8 Bed, 4 Bath, $750,000.
2127 Middle Road, Residential Land, $349,900.
SOLDS
125 Crystal Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $939,500.
1 Squirrel Lane, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $910,000.
295 Cedar Avenue, Contemporary/Ranch, 4 Bed, 3 bath, $855,000.
96 Bayberry Lane, Ranch, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $650,000.
15 Valley Road, Cape Cod, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $579,000.
140 Westwood Drive, Raised Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, $545,000.
153 Pine Glen Drive, Condo, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $750,000.
25 Franklin Road #4, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $520,000.
*88 Alger Avenue, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $254,500.
OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.
