EG Real Estate: 12 New Mid-Summer Listings 

by | Jul 28, 2023

Above: 45 Miss Fry Drive

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 7/28/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 12 new listings, 8 sold properties, and 17 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend. 

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest: 

NEW LISTINGS


1463 Frenchtown Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000. 

45 Miss Fry Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000. 

94 Division Street, Historic, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,025,000. 

15 Castle Street #9, Townhouse, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $989,900.

85 Deerfield Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,900. 

*55 Varnum Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,900. 

150 Cedar Avenue, Colonial, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $749,999. 

25 Franklin Road #12, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $569,000. 

25 Franklin Road #7, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $569,000. 

25 Franklin Road #11, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $529,000. 

*9 Eagle Run #B, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $315,000. 

*70 John Wickes Avenue, Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $230,000. 

SOLDS

70 Fox Run, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,195,000. 

20 Juniper Drive, Colonial/Other, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,150,000. 

15 Harwood Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $995,000. 

60 Deep Meadow Lane, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $730,000. 

1404 South County Trail #102, High Rise/One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $570,000. 

15 Blueberry Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $516,000. 

*58 Littlefield Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $440,000. 

135 South Pierce Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $377,500. 

OPEN HOUSES
Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.

