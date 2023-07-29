EG Real Estate: 12 New Mid-Summer Listings 

Above: 45 Miss Fry Drive

Data is compiled via Riliving.com as of Friday morning, 7/28/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 12 new listings, 8 sold properties, and 17 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS



1463 Frenchtown Road, Colonial, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000.

45 Miss Fry Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,250,000.

94 Division Street, Historic, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,025,000.

15 Castle Street #9, Townhouse, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $989,900.

85 Deerfield Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,900.

*55 Varnum Drive, Colonial, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $899,900.

150 Cedar Avenue, Colonial, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $749,999.

25 Franklin Road #12, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $569,000.

25 Franklin Road #7, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $569,000.

25 Franklin Road #11, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $529,000.

*9 Eagle Run #B, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $315,000.

*70 John Wickes Avenue, Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $230,000.

SOLDS

70 Fox Run, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,195,000.

20 Juniper Drive, Colonial/Other, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,150,000.

15 Harwood Road, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $995,000.

60 Deep Meadow Lane, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $730,000.

1404 South County Trail #102, High Rise/One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $570,000.

15 Blueberry Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $516,000.

*58 Littlefield Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $440,000.

135 South Pierce Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, $377,500.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.