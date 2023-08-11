EG Real Estate: 10 New, 7 Sold & 14 Open

Above: 5 Sparrow Lane, East Greenwich

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday mid-miday, 8/11/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 10 new listings, 7 sold properties, and 14 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

5 Sparrow Lane, Colonial/Contemporary, 5 Bed, 5 Bath, 2 Half Bath, $1,949,000.

94 Division Street, Historic, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $999,000.

85 Deerfield Drive, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $874,900.

*82 Bay View Avenue, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $499,900.

96 Bayberry Lane, Ranch, 4 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $549,900. Offer Accepted.

76 Misty Oak Drive, Contemporary/Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $629,900. Offer Accepted.

*5570 Post Road #3, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $525,000.

*88 Alger Avenue, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $249,900. Offer Accepted.

17 Middleberry Lane #38, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $805,000. Offer Accepted.

427 Main Street, Mixed Use/Office/Office Showroom, $265,000.

SOLDS

90 Watch Hill Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,100,000.

124 Maplewood Drive, Ranch, 5 Bed, 4 Bath, $812,000.

*122 Wunnegin Circle, Raised Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $575,000.

54 Bayberry Lane, Raised Ranch/Split Level, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $335,000.

138 Pine Glen Drive #38, Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $717,500.

25 Franklin Road #2, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $520,000.

38 Castle Street, Other, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $369,900.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.