EG Real Estate: 10 New, 11 Sold, 12 Open

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday mid-day, 9/22/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 10 new listings, 11 sold properties, and 12 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

14 Mallard Way, Other, 4 Bed, 4 Bath, $1,450,000.

16 Middleberry Lane #40, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $850,000.

18 Middleberry Lane #39, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $850,000.

310 First Avenue, Ranch, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $499,900.

435 Middle Road, Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $450,000.

*150 Spencer Avenue, Residential Land, $400,000.

*34 B Eagle Run #34B, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $369,900.

*4158 Post Road #14, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $350,000.

79 Duke Street #1, Townhouse, 1 Bed, 1 Bath, $289,900.

*756 Quaker Lane #A-110, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $249,000.

SOLDS

45 Miss Fry Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,000,000.

*41 Rosedale Road, Cottage, 3 Bed, 3 Bath, $850,000.

1 Olson’s Way, Colonial, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $740,000.

88 Harwood Road, Contemporary/Split Level, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $735,000.

2025 Division Road, Colonial/Contemporary, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $535,000.

25 Franklin Road #12, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $564,000.

*9 Eagle Run #B, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $315,000.

*0 Saddlebrook Drive, Residential Land, $150,000.

*0 Liberty Street, Residential Land, $12,000.

OPEN HOUSES

