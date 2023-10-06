EG Real Estate: 02818 Inventory Increasing

Above: *182 Spencer Avenue

Data is compiled via Statewide MLS as of Friday morning, 10/6/23, and represents one week of transactions. Properties are in East Greenwich unless notated by an * indicating the Warwick section of 02818. All information may be subject to change. There are 16 new listings, 5 sold properties, and 12 open houses currently scheduled for this weekend.

Here’s what’s happening in each category, highest to lowest:

NEW LISTINGS

01 Highland Woods Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,944,500.

04 Highland Woods Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,799,500.

02 Highland Woods Drive, Ranch, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,779,500.

03 Highland Woods Drive, Colonial, 4 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $1,599,500.

*182 Spencer Avenue, Contemporary, 3 Bed, 4 Bath, $1,100,000.

6 Bates Trail, Colonial, 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $825,000.

22 Castle Street, Other, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $1,200,000.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #303, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $539,900.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #309, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $489,900.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #306, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $399,000.

*7 Eagle Run #B, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $315,000.

0 Greenwich Boulevard #310, One Level Condo, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, $489,900. Offer Accepted.

28 30 Castle Street, Multi-Family, 4 Bed, 5 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $2,300,000.

1 Highland Woods Drive, Residential Land, $399,900.

110 Princess Pine Drive, Residential Land, $399,900. Offer Accepted.

120 Tipping Rock Drive, Residential Land, $399,900. Offer Accepted.

SOLDS

74 Division Street, Victorian, 5 Bed, 3 Bath, $1,195,000.

76 Misty Oak Drive, Contemporary/Ranch, 3 Bed, 2 Bath, $635,000.

*82 Bay View Avenue, Cape Cod, 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $526,000.

*69 Overlook Drive, Cottage, 2 Bed, 1 Bath, $475,000.

25 Franklin Road #11, Townhouse, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Half Bath, $546,500.

OPEN HOUSES

Michael Russo ([email protected]) is a real estate agent with RI Real Estate Services.