EG Live! Marty Stuart, Mike Coletta

Our guide to live performance in the 02818

At the Greenwich Odeum

Saturday, March 5: An Evening with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives. Marty Stuart is a five-time Grammy winner, platinum recording artist, Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from the Americana Music Association, Grand Ole Opry star, country music archivist, photographer, musician, and songwriter. Since starting out singing gospel as a child, Stuart has spent over four decades celebrating American roots music. Tickets here.

Sunday, March 6: The Longest Johns (pictured above), a Bristol, England, based a cappella folk music band, born out of a mutual love of traditional folk songs and shanties. They rock maritime songs alongside the more unusual and less traditional folk tunes. In a few short years they have gone from singing sea shanties in a kitchen to International folk festivals, tours, TV appearances and gained a huge online following. Tickets here.

At the Updike Room / Greenwich Hotel facebook

Saturday, March 5: Tim Sullivan (9 p.m.)

Friday, March 11: Stefan Couture (9 p.m.)

Saturday, March 12: Jen Minuto & The Better Angels (9 p.m.)

Tuesdays: Open Mic w/Mark Markrush (7:30 – 11:30 p.m.)

At Finn’s Harborside website

Saturday, March 5: Mike Coletta (7 – 10 p.m.)

Sunday, March 6: Alex Cohen (2 – 5 p.m.)

Friday, March 11: Finn’s St. Patrick’s Day Party (5 – 11 p.m.)

If you have something to add, contact [email protected]