EG Lions Focus on Good Works for Community

Above: From left, Lions Steve Salfeety and Steven Basler present a donation to Stephen and Chris Bartlett of the Interfaith Food Cupboard. Submitted photo

The service organization are looking for new members – women and men

East Greenwich Lions presented a check to the East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard in March. The Interfaith Food Cupboard is located at St. Luke’s Church and serves approximately 200 families, many of whom come in twice a month. The East Greenwich Lions raised the money at the Turkey Trot race held by the Main Street Merchants Association.

The East Greenwich Lions is a local chapter of Lions International, and a community service organization that helps individuals and organizations in the town of East Greenwich with a variety of civic endeavors. The Lions motto is “WE SERVE” and the group is constantly working to make a meaningful difference in the town we all enjoy. The club is actively seeking women and men who would like to join our organization. We meet once a month and have various service projects several times a year. If you are interested in learning more about the organization, call Membership Chairman Steve Salfeety at 401-714-5252 or Club President Steven Basler at 401-965-1302.

You can also find out more at EastGreewnwichLions.org and on Facebook HERE.