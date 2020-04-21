EG Library Opens for Curbside Service

In the midst of our COVID-19 winter, the East Greenwich Free Library is offering us a glimpse of summer. Starting Wednesday, April 22, the library will offer curbside service to cardholders Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and noon.

The library joins only a dozen other libraries statewide offering this service.

There are limits, and library employees urge residents to be patient when placing orders and to use best social distancing practices when picking up books.

“We are trying so hard to help residents get through this difficult time,” said Research Librarian Diane Hogan, who is heading up this effort. But she wanted people to remember: “There are 3 of us and 13,000 of all of you.”

Each household can check out a maximum of three books a week and only books can be checked out at this time. The books must be contained within the confines of the EG Free Library – there are no transfers during this COVID-19 crisis. Because of that, Hogan said, requests must come via phone call, so the librarian can immediately check to make sure the library has the requested items.

There are no returns until the crisis is over – if you have library items at your home now and/or you get books from the curbside service, hold onto them until further notice.

When you call to place your order, the librarian will take your information, retrieve the books, check them out to you, and leave them at the entrance of the library with your name on it. You are asked to wait until the entrance is unoccupied before you go to pick up your books.

Call 884-9510, ext. 3, to place your order.

EG News recognizes this is a challenging time for everyone. If you are able, consider supporting local news with a donation. Use the Donate button below or send a check to EG News, 18 Prospect St., EG, RI 02818. And if you need some help, let us know: contact editor@eastgreenwichnews.com. Together we are stronger.