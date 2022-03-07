EG Eats: Porcini Tartufo Gnocchi

From owner Elyse Pare of Graze on Main, Porcini Tartufo Gnocchi is an easy weeknight meal that delivers plenty of flavor without the major time commitment. It pairs well with Volpaia Chianti Classico or Redentore Pinot Grigio which, along with recipe ingredients such as truffle butter, Vantia porcini mushroom spread, and parmigiano reggiano, are available in the charcuterie & wine shop located at 58 Main Street (lower level, in the rear).

Ingredients:

1/2 chopped shallot

2 cloves of chopped garlic

3 bay leaves

2 tbs truffle butter

1 jar (4.7oz) Vantia porcini mushroom spread

1/3 c sour cream or heavy cream

1/4 c parmigiano reggiano

1 lb of gnocchi

Instructions:

1. In a medium pot, cook gnocchi according to package instructions (fresh gnocchi from Venda Ravioli only takes a few minutes).

2. In a separate sauté pan over medium heat, add truffle butter. Once melted, add chopped shallot, garlic, and bay leaves.

3. When shallots are translucent, add porcini spread and sour cream (or heavy cream) to the sauté pan and maintain a low simmer until combined, stirring frequently.

4. Add cooked gnocchi over the porcini truffle sauce, then add 1/4 cup of parmigiano reggiano. Stir until combined.

5. Remove from heat.

6. Plate the gnocchi and garnish with more parmigiano reggiano, adding salt and pepper as desired.

Alternative suggestions: Add peas and prosciutto when sautéing the shallots for an even more flavor and depth.