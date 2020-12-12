EG Eats: Cranberry-Orange Corn Muffins

Cassandra Rehm, lead product developer for Good Egg and co-production manager for KNEAD Doughnuts, sends this note along with this week’s recipe:

Our sister project Good Egg has been in operation for over a year now. It was inspired by our team of phenomenal bakers who wanted to challenge themselves with mastering a new skill set – laminated pastries. We have worked slowly to build our outreach to local coffee shops and cafes and in recent months, share our menu with KNEAD Doughnuts clientele. One of our favorite winter menu items is this super-tender corn muffin. Laced with fresh orange zest and frozen cranberries, they are sure you keep your friends and family in good spirits during the holiday season.

You can find this muffin along with our pastry & croissant line at Knead Doughnuts locations, including at 333 Main St.

Ingredient All Purpose Flour 2 + 1/3C Cornmeal 1 + ⅓ C Sugar, granulated ⅓ C Baking Powder 1 Tablespoon + 1 teaspoon Baking Soda 1 teaspoon Salt, kosher 1 Tablespoon Milk, whole 1+½ C Eggs 2 ea Butter, unsalted, room temperature ⅓ C Cranberries, frozen 1+ ½ C Orange Zest 4 oranges

Preheat oven to 350 F

Prepare muffin pans: lay muffin liners into the pans and lightly spray the top with nonstick pan spray

Measure the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt together in a bowl and set aside.

In a mixing bowl with a paddle attachment, cream together the butter, sugar and orange zest until the mixture is light and fluffy. Be sure to scrape down the sides of the bowl to prevent any lumps.

In separate bowls, measure the milk and frozen cranberries

Once creamed, begin alternating adding the dry ingredients and milk in thirds. Eyeball about one third of the flour into the butter/sugar/orange zest mixture – once the dries have mixed in, add one third of the milk.

When you are left with the final third of the dry mixture, place the frozen cranberries in the flour and dredge the cranberries. This prevents the cranberries from sinking to the bottom.

Add the last third of flour/cranberries and finish with adding the last third of the milk.

Mix until just combined.

Using a quarter cup measure, scoop the muffin batter into the muffin pans and bake for approximately 30 minutes, depending on your oven.

Use a wooden skewer to insert into a muffin, if it comes out clean the muffins are ready.

Enjoy!

Photo by Patrick Moran