EG Eats: BBQ Cauliflower Wings from Taste Buds Kitchen

Taste Buds Kitchen, a kid’s kitchen by day and BYOB adult kitchen by night, conveniently located on the Post Road, recommends serving these tasty BBQ Cauliflower Wings while watching the Superbowl this Sunday… then again during March Madness, which is right around the corner.
This is an easy way to serve guests a tasty appetizer while keeping your own New Year’s resolution to eat healthier.
BBQ Cauliflower Wings
(Makes Approximately 24, 2″ floret wings)
Ingredients:
BBQ Sauce:
1 T olive oil
1/4 onion, diced
1 garlic glove, minced
1 C ketchup
1/3 C apple cider vinegar
1/4 C brown sugar
1/4 C water
1 T dijon mustard
1 T molasses
2 t chili powder
1 t worcestershire sauce
1/4 t black pepper
pinch of cayenne pepper (optional)
Cauliflower Wings:
1/2 C milk
1 egg, beaten
1/2 C all-purpose flour
1/2 C breadcrumbs
1 t paprika
1/2 t black pepper
1/4 t salt
8 oz cauliflower, cut into 2″ florets
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Start with the BBQ sauce to allow time to simmer. Heat a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Once hot, add oil to coat the bottom of the pan. Add onions and cook until translucent, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook another 30 seconds. Lower heat to a simmer and add remaining sauce ingredients. Keep sauce on a low simmer stirring occasionally until cauliflower wings are ready.
- To prepare the Cauliflower Wings, mix the milk and egg(s) together in a medium bowl. Mix the flour, breadcrumbs, paprika, pepper, and salt together in a separate medium bowl. Using the wet hand dry hand method, dip the cauliflower florets first into the egg mixture, then into the breadcrumb mixture and then place directly on prepared baking sheet. Repeat this until all cauliflower florets are dipped. Bake for 15-18 minutes.
- Remove BBQ sauce from heat and gently toss cauliflower wings in sauce until evenly coated. Serve warm and enjoy!
TBK TIP: Use the wet hand/dry hand method when breading. Keep one hand for flour and breadcrumb bowls and the other for egg bowl to prevent dough from clumping on hands.
