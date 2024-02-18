EG Calendar: Vacation Week; Housing & Cove Meetings

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, February 19

President’s Day Holiday – And the first day of the weeklong EGSD February Break.

Tuesday, February 20

EG Housing Authority meeting – The East Greenwich Housing Authority will hold a joint VIRTUAL meeting with Cove Homes, Inc. On the agenda, a strategic plan visioning session. At 4:30 p.m. via Zoom. Find the agenda, with the Zoom link, HERE.

Cove Management Commission meeting – On the agenda, the panel will hear about mooring renewal status and a change to the kayak rack rental policy. The meeting takes place in the conference room across from Council Chambers at Town Hall. Find the agenda HERE.

Saturday, February 24

Basic Life Support Class – The Academy Science Center is hosting a basic life support class. The American Heart Association’s Basic Life Support (BLS) course trains participants to promptly recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of an AED. From 10 a.m. to 1 at 60 Church St. Registration is limited to 8 participants. Fee $50. Register online at www.academysciencecenter.com or email [email protected].

Looking Ahead

Tuesday, February 27

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Wednesday, February 28

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].