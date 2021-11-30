EG Calendar: Tree Lighting w/Santa, Toy Drive

If you have an event you want to share, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com.

Through Dec. 15

EGPD Toy Drive – The EGPD is collecting toys this year through Dec. 15. Just drop off your contributions in the lobby.

Through Dec. 18

Winter Market – The Warwick Center for the Arts is holding a Winter Market from Dec. 4 through Dec. 18, offering unique, handmade, local holiday gifts including original jewelry, ceramics, prints, greeting cards, paintings, photography and more. Check the website HERE for specific days and times. 3259 Post Road, Warwick.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Holiday Parade & Tree Lighting – After a year’s absence, the EG Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting – with Santa! – is back, sponsored by the Town of East Greenwich and the EG Chamber’s Main Street Merchants Committee. The holiday parade will have a festive Dr. Seuss-like feel theme. Throw your crazy hats and sweaters on, dress in Holiday outfits, light yourselves up with glow sticks or strung lights, or even bring your dogs in costume! All organizations and independents are welcome to join the fun!! Participants will congregate at Eldredge Field at 4:30 p.m. At 5 p.m., the parade will head down Friendship Street and turn left onto Main Street. We anticipate arriving at Town Hall by 5:30 p.m. There, we will have Christmas carols, performances by local dance companies and more. After Christmas carols, Santa will participate in the Annual Tree Lighting followed by pictures inside EG Town Hall. All are welcome! For more information and to participate contact Amy Moore, Main Street Coordinator (401-490-1526 or amy@eastgreenwichchamber.com).

Looking Ahead …

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Joint School Committee–Town Council meeting – This charter-mandated joint session is the first step in the fiscal year 2023 budget process (EG’s fiscal year starts July 1, so the town is in the middle of the FY 2022 budget right now). They will meet at Cole Middle School in the evening and after their joint session, the School Committee will continue with its regular bi-monthly meeting. Agenda and specific times will be listed when they are made available later this week.

East Greenwich Art Club meeting: Lucas J.X. Kolasa, an international artist and teacher, will have a demo and lecture titled, “How Our Eyes See Our World with Rods and Cones” at the club’s December meeting. Kolasa will explain how our eyes transmit the information to our brains. He will show how he uses a technique called pointillism to create portraits using paint filled syringes. From 7-8:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 30 Pierce St.. Use the Montrose Street entrance on the side by the parking lot. The meeting is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, contact the club at: info@eastgreenwichartclub.org or www.eastgreenwichartclub.org.

Saturday, Dec. 11

Stone Ridge Luminaria – The 46th Annual Stone Ridge Luminaria features more 4,000 candle-lit paper lanterns lining the streets of the Stone Ridge neighborhood off Middle Road, marking a drive-through holiday tradition East Greenwich residents have enjoyed for nearly 50 years. Each year Stone Ridge residents purchase the Luminaria kits at a small markup. The proceeds, along with additional contributions from neighborhood residents, will be donated to the Interfaith Coalition Emergency Fund, which helps neighbors in need with food and heating assistance. In 2020, the Luminaria event raised $1,850. From 5 to 9 p.m. (rain date Sunday, Dec. 12). The Stone Ridge neighborhood candlelight tour includes: Stone Ridge Drive; Granite Drive; Limerock Drive; Crystal Drive; Crystal Court; Fernwood Drive; Hill Drive and portions of Boulder Way and Middle Road. Find out more HERE.

