EG Calendar: Town’s Plan for $3.9 Million ARP Funds

Monday, Oct. 11

Boston Marathon – There are 10 runners from East Greenwich participating in the Boston Marathon today. Good luck, runners – EG News will be in Wellesley around mile 14, on your left. Look for the EG sign!

Dino Carparco

Kyle Endres

True Fahys

Dana Ginestet

Kimberly Koness

Ross Macandrew

Daniel O’Neil

Kyle Raeburn

Jason Reilly

Nick Ross

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Calling Hours for Col. Lawrence Campion – Campion served as EGPD chief from 1992 to 2001. Calling hours from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, October 13, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church. Burial will be in Pawtuxet Memorial Park in Warwick. Calling hours: Tuesday, October 12, from 4-8:00 PM at the Hill Funeral Home in East Greenwich. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

Town Council Meeting – The big issue on the agenda is Town Manager Andy Nota’s recommendations for how to spend the town’s $3.9 million in American Rescue Plan dollars. Most of it is not glamorous. Among the items would be $1.4 million on improving ventilation in public buildings, and $2.2 million on the “roadway/water/wastewater program” – $2 million of which would go to “Main Street Sewer Rehabilitation and UV Disinfection System Replacement.” Also, the council will have a first reading on a proposal to add stop signs on Maplewood Drive and Hickory Drive, following speeding complaints and a town investigation. The meeting will be in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Statewide Police Body-Worn Camera Program public input session – The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Public Safety will hold a virtual meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. to gather public input on the recently enacted Statewide Body-Worn Camera Program – in June, Rhode Island enacted a statewide program that aims to equip every frontline police officer and supervisor with body-worn cameras. Now the state is working on establishing rules to go with the new program and officials are looking for public input. Members of the public can join the Zoom meeting using the following: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81435985717 or +1-646-558-8656. Individuals who wish to provide public comment at the meeting can sign up here: https://form.jotform.com/212714866644058 Public comments will be heard in the order of when individuals sign up. Comments will be limited to five minutes each.

Friday, Oct. 15

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market, at the south end of the park, is open Fridays through October from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find out more about R.I. farmers markets HERE.

Warwick Center for the Arts 35th Annual R.I. Open – The show opens today and runs through Nov. 20, with an opening reception Oct. 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd. Free and open to the public. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org OR 401-737-0010. Photo credit: “The Den” by Alison Watt.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Saturday Studios for Young Masters – Artists ages 6-12 will develop art techniques by exploring the works of the great masters such as Van Gogh, Matisse, Pollock, Kandinsky, O’Keefe and more! In this nurturing, creative environment children can feel free to explore their own style while learning a little bit of art history and tactile experience with varied art materials. Each week is different! Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd. Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon up to and including November 20. For further information: [email protected] OR 401-737-0010.

Looking ahead …

Monday, Oct. 18

Mindfulness Meditation – The sessions offer a westernized, secular version of Vipassana, also known as insight, open-hearted, and analytic meditation. Sessions often include guided breathing meditation, movement meditation, loving-kindness meditation, and music meditation. The meditation exercises are guided and no experience is needed. The first and third Monday of the month. Free. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org or 401-737-0010. At the Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Road. 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

School Committee meeting – The meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Cole Middle School. The agenda will be available closer to the meeting date.

Saturday, Oct. 23

West Bay Open Studios Tour – This annual event gives people an opportunity to visit artists in their studios, all of which happen to be in the West Bay. Click HERE to find the list of artists and find this year’s map.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Fall Festival – Faith Hill Farm is hosting a fall festival from noon to 4 p.m., 2100 Division Road. Live music, wine and beer tent, food, pumpkin painting and other crafts, $5 per car. Find out more HERE.