EG Calendar: Town, School & Bleeding Kansas

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

Monday, April 25

Town Council meeting – The panel meets in Council Chambers at 7 p.m. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Tuesday, April 26

Zoning Board meeting – The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the agenda, including the virtual link, HERE.

From East Greenwich to Bleeding Kansas – EG Historic Preservation Society’s monthly meeting will feature EG resident Jen Suellentrop, who will tell the remarkable story of her ancestor, Professor Isaac Goodnow, and his fight against slavery in Kansas. How did Goodnow, a professor at the East Greenwich Academy, become a prominent abolitionist and the co-founder of Kansas State University in the 1850s? This Zoom program is free and open to the public and begins at 7:30 p.m. To receive the Zoom link, register at [email protected] You will receive the link one day before the meeting.

Friday, April 29

NK Community & Youth Chorus Spring Concert – The production is entitled “How Can I Keep From Singing” as the chorus celebrates the joy of singing even through challenging times. The chorus will perform the live world premiere of a commissioned song by Rhode Island composer and pianist, Tom Kendzia. The concert will also offer songs from Broadway, including selections from Hamilton, as well as a medley of popular favorites. 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door (children 8 and younger, $5). Tickets available at Flowers by Bert and Peg, the NK Chamber of Commerce, Dave’s Marketplace in Wickford and Quonset. You can also reserve tickets by calling 401-329-6990.

Sunday, May 1

NK Community & Youth Chorus Spring Concert – The production is entitled “How Can I Keep From Singing” as the chorus celebrates the joy of singing even through challenging times. The chorus will perform the live world premiere of a commissioned song by Rhode Island composer and pianist, Tom Kendzia. The concert will also offer songs from Broadway, including selections from Hamilton, as well as a medley of popular favorites. 3 p.m. at St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door (children 8 and younger, $5). Tickets available at Flowers by Bert and Peg, the NK Chamber of Commerce, Dave’s Marketplace in Wickford and Quonset. You can also reserve tickets by calling 401-329-6990.

Looking Ahead

Wednesday, May 4

Cole Middle School Art & Music Night – The event will feature artwork and murals as well as music performances. Free and open to all. From 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

Neighborhood Clean Up – The Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Association (HHNA) is hosting this cleanup. Meet at Academy Field at 1 p.m. and get your assigned area.