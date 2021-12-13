EG Calendar: Town Council, School Visioning Sessions, Living Nativity

If you have an event you want to share, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com.

Through Dec. 15

EGPD Toy Drive – The EGPD is collecting toys this year through Dec. 15. Just drop off your contributions in the lobby.

Through Dec. 18

Winter Market – The Warwick Center for the Arts is holding a Winter Market from Dec. 4 through Dec. 18, offering unique, handmade, local holiday gifts including original jewelry, ceramics, prints, greeting cards, paintings, photography and more. Check the website HERE for specific days and times. 3259 Post Road, Warwick.

Monday, Dec. 13

Town Council Meeting – The panel will review numerous remaining liquor and victualing license renewals, including for Low Key, which was facing a “show-cause” hearing over noise ordinance and liquor license violations but if the council approves, the bar will instead pay a $4,000 fine. They will also hear from the town manager about traffic issues and some proposed mitigation measures as well as consider a resolution about the state’s redistricting project following the results of the 2020 census. The meeting is held in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Mask wearing is required. Find the agenda, including a Zoom link for virtual participation, HERE.

Sullivan’s Message – Come hear the stories of a former NFL lineman whose use of drugs led to years of trouble and a mother who lost her daughter after an incident involving underage drinking. From 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Swift Community Center. “This is an important message for many to hear,” said organizer Bob Houghtaling. If you want more information, contact Bob at rhoughtaling2@verizon.net or (401) 230-2246.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Planning Board meeting – The panel will review and potentially vote on changes to the Zoning Code regarding solar panel installations. Also on the agenda are nomination and vote on new chair and vice chair. The meeting is held in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Mask wearing is required. Find the agenda HERE.

Middle School Visioning Session – The EG School Department is beginning a multi-stage process to seek approval from the state to improve its school facilities. Community input is critical in this process in order to set goals based on community comments and concerns. All are invited to attend and participate in this process. Visioning sessions will be held separately for the elementary, middle and high schools. The one for Cole Middle School takes place tonight on Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. Click here for the Zoom link.

Thursday, Dec. 16

High School Visioning Session – The EG School Department is beginning a multi-stage process to seek approval from the state to improve its school facilities. Community input is critical in this process in order to set goals based on community comments and concerns. All are invited to attend and participate in this process. Visioning sessions will be held separately for the elementary, middle and high schools. The one for EG High School takes place tonight on Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. Click here for the Zoom link.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Living Nativity – The United Methodist Church is hosting a Living Nativity, a magical and meaningful evening. A walk-through event outdoors in the front parking lot of the church, there will be a live reenactment of the Christmas story by members of the church, young and old, and maybe even few friendly four-legged creatures. From 5 to 7 p.m. (rain date Sunday, Dec. 19). At 1558 South County Trail.

Sunday, Dec. 19

Christmas Concert – The children and adult choirs of St. Luke’s and the Jubilate Ringers will perform a holiday favorites at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 99 Peirce St., at 4 p.m. The concert is free (donations welcome) and masks are required.

Looking ahead …

Monday, Dec. 20

Elementary Visioning Session – The EG School Department is beginning a multi-stage process to seek approval from the state to improve its school facilities. Community input is critical in this process in order to set goals based on community comments and concerns. All are invited to attend and participate in this process. Visioning sessions will be held separately for the elementary, middle and high schools. The one for the elementary schools takes place tonight on Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. click here for the Zoom link.

Monday, Dec. 27

Free Day at the Zoo – Roger Williams Park Zoo is offering free admission to all on Friday, December 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to share the holiday spirit with the community by bringing non-perishable food items to benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank that day. Cardi’s s Furniture & Mattresses is generously donating a truck and staff to help collect all food items and deliver everything to the R.I. Food Bank. Look for the Cardi’s truck in the Zoo’s main parking lot. It might be chilly, but many of the animals at Roger Williams Park Zoo enjoy the cooler temperatures, including the adorable red pandas, captivating snow leopards, and delightful moon bears all on the Marco Polo Trail. For a complete list of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank’s most needed items, please go to: http://rifoodbank.org/get-involved/donate-food/#needed. For more information regarding the free admission day at the Zoo, visit rwpzoo.org.