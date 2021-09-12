EG Calendar: Town Council, School Committee & ‘Taste of Main’ Stroll

Have an event you want to share? Send it to [email protected].

Monday, Sept. 13

Town Council meeting – On the agenda (find it HERE) are department updates on the Harbor Management Plan, Hazard Mitigation Plan, Waterfront Study, Parking Study, Growth Management, Land Trust and Comprehensive Community Services Master Plan. The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Mail Ballot Application Deadline for Oct. 5 Special Election – Applications for a mail ballot must be received by 4 p.m. Find out more from the town’s website HERE.

Business After Hours – The monthly EG Chamber of Commerce get together takes place at the Greenwich Club, 5426 Post Road, from 5:30 to 7:30. For more information, click HERE.

School Committee meeting – On the agenda, they will review a number of policies and hear from Supt. Alexis Meyer. Find the full agenda HERE. The panel meets at Cole Middle School at 7 p.m.

Greenwich Bay Women’s Club meeting: Founded in 1964, the club is dedicated to community service. The Club is open to all women of all ages who want to combine their efforts to make a difference while having fun. There are no residency requirements. It’s a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The group meets at the East Greenwich Parks Department, 1127 Frenchtown Rd., at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month and visitors are always welcome. The first meeting is a potluck Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m.; meeting to follow at 7. For further information, contact [email protected] .

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Early In-Person Voting Begins – If you are registered to vote in East Greenwich, you can vote in the special School Committee election Sept. 15 through Oct. 4, in the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall, 125 Main Street, second floor. Find out more from the town’s website HERE.

Thursday, Sept. 16

‘Taste of EG’ Stroll – The final stroll of the summer season is the popular Taste of EG Stroll, where local restaurants offer samples of their cuisine. And, as always, there will be other vendors and live music offerings. From 5 to 8 p.m. on Main Street between First Avenue and Division Street.

Sunday, Sept. 19

Donkeys, Dogs & Drafts Fall Festival – A fundraiser to support their Frontline Worker Animal Intervention Program, the festival will include beer and wine tastings, food and childrens’ activities. $10 donation per person is encouraged. You can bring your own picnic. At the Hill & Hollow farm stand at Faith Hill Farm, 2100 Division Road, from noon to 4 p.m.

Looking ahead …

Monday, Sept. 20

Mindfulness Meditation – The sessions offer a westernized, secular version of Vipassana, also known as insight, open-hearted, and analytic meditation. Sessions often include guided breathing meditation, movement meditation, loving-kindness meditation, and music meditation. The meditation exercises are guided and no experience is needed. The first and third Monday of the month. Free. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org or 401-737-0010. At the Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Road. 6 to 7:30 p.m.

EGHPS presents Sara Corbin and Weird Island – In a virtual program sponsored by the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society, Sara Corbin will share some bizarre tales of Rhode Island history i You’ll learn about Roger Williams and the man-eating tree and the day it rained fish in Olneyville as well as other little known stories about our peculiar state. Sara began a weekly podcast, Weird Island, while working from her home in Pawtucket during the pandemic. She is a brand manager for the Transformer toys at Hasbro – and an amateur historian/storyteller. She’ll describe why she started this project, how she finds and researches her offbeat stories and the technological intricacies of making a podcast in her living room. This free zoom meeting about a podcast begins at 7:30. To register go to the events page at [email protected]g. You will receive contact information one day before the program.

Tuesday, Sept. 21

School Committee meeting – The panel meets at Cole Middle School at 7 p.m. Agenda will be available closer to the meeting.

A Welcoming Place – A supportive environment for those who have a loved one struggling with substance use disorder. For more information, contact Bob Houghtaling at [email protected] or Christine King at [email protected]. At St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. From 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 22

EG News at Finn’s Harborside! Join us for light hors d’oeuvres and cocktails on the deck at Finn’s on Water Street. The Sliding Capos will be on hand providing their fabulous music. This fundraiser for EG News is free but donations are welcome!

Thursday, Sept. 23

Savor East Greenwich – Sample some of the best food East Greenwich restaurants have to offer at the East Greenwich Chamber of Commerce “Savor East Greenwich” at the EG Yacht Club. From 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets and more information are available HERE.

Friday, Sept. 24

EG Restaurant Week – EG Restaurant Week is back and goes through Oct. 3 (yes, more than a week!). The EG Chamber of Commerce is finalizing the participants but you can learn more HERE.