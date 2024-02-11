EG Calendar: Town Council Public Hearing

Photo by Laura Ockel / Unsplash

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, February 12

Town Council meeting – The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Liquor licenses are back on the agenda, for Sport & Leisure’s continued application and a new application for Wild Harvest Cafe. There’s also a second read and public hearing on a new school construction committee that has already been in the news. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

EG GOP meeting w/Sen. de la Cruz – The East Greenwich Republican Town Committee will be having its monthly meeting at Safehouse Restaurant. All Republicans and unaffiliated voters are invited to attend. Rhode Island State Sen. Jessica de la Cruz will be the guest speaker. Meet and greet at 6:30 p.m., business meeting at 7. Dinner and bar service will be available.

Tuesday, February 13

Land Trust meeting – The panel meets (in person only) at 6:30 p.m. in the Public Works conference room, 111 Peirce Street. Find the agenda HERE.

Wednesday, February 14

Historic District Commission meeting – The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Looking Ahead

Tuesday, February 27

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.