EG Calendar: Town Council, ‘I Matter, You Matter’ Day

Above: The Academy Field courts are gone. Next stop: new basketball and pickleball courts.

This Week

Monday, March 25

CCK Community Supper – Different churches in town host this monthly free dinner. All are invited; donations are welcome. In the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. From 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Town Council meeting – The panel will start by honoring Brian Johnson, Special Olympics World Games Gold Medalist, presenting years-of-service awards to members of the EGPD. Also on the agenda, the Historic Cemetery Commission will make a presentation about its activities and the panel will consider licenses for two new restaurants. The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 6 p.m. (note earlier time!). Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Tuesday, March 26

Zoning Board meeting – The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. They will be reviewing three residential requests. You can find the agenda, and Zoom link, HERE.

Wednesday, March 27

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

EG AfterProm fundraiser at Condesa – EG AfterProm is hosting a fundraiser at Condesa with 10 percent of all dinner proceeds (eat in and take out) to be donated to AfterProm. Lunch proceeds will be donated too with this flyer: Xxxxxxx. EG AfterProm is a free, fun and safe event for all EGHS juniors and seniors, and their prom dates, to attend after prom. Food, dessert, games, caricature artists, and DJ are all included. The event is entirely funded by community donations.

Thursday, March 28

I Matter, You Matter Day – Worldwide I Matter, You Matter Day has its roots with EG’s own Salley Gibney. “Caring is contagious,” says Gibney. Opportunities to share caring run the gamut from a simple wave, a held door, a phone call or text to letters to veterans and those who are homebound. No matter the act – it counts. Read more about Gibney and I Matter, You Matter Day HERE.

Sunday, March 31

Happy Easter

Looking Ahead

Tuesday, April 2

East Greenwich Art Club meeting – 6 to 9 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 1558 South County Trail.

Saturday, April 6

We Are ALL Readers – As part of a month-long celebration of diversity in children’s literature, author-illustrator Raul the Third, award-winning illustrator Eric Velasquez, and other notable children’s book creators will take the stage at North Kingstown High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children and families from around Rhode Island are invited to attend. Leading up to the festival, We Are ALL Readers will host StoryWalks at libraries around Rhode Island and a reading challenge with prizes during the month of March. All Rhode Islanders are invited to visit the StoryWalks® and read books from festival authors to earn entries into the reading challenge giveaway. We Are ALL Readers is a coalition of public and school libraries, community groups, and children’s book authors and illustrators coming together to create a positive community alternative to book banning efforts. Organizations involved in the event include: East Greenwich Free Library, North Kingstown Free Library, Rocky Hill Country Day School Library, Warwick Public Library, Write Rhode Island, and Towards an Anti-Racist North Kingstown. Local children’s book authors and illustrators are also helping to organize the event. Learn more HERE.