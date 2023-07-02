EG Calendar: Sliding Capos at Academy

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Tuesday, July 4

Happy Independence Day!

Bell Concert – All are welcome to listen as St. Luke’s continues its celebration of the 100th anniversary of their tower and bells with bell concerts on Tuesdays through July, at 7 p.m. You will be able to hear the bells from Academy Field, the Varnum House yard, the church’s courtyard, in front of the library or even the church parking lot!

Thursday, July 6

Sliding Capos at Academy Field – The town’s annual summer concerts series kicks off with local favorites The Sliding Capos. All are welcome – bring a picnic! From 6 to 8 p.m. For a full list of summer concerts and special events, check out the Community Services Summer Program Guide HERE (page 6).

Friday, July 7

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Looking Ahead …

Monday, July 10

Marvelous Math Monday – This is a monthly feature of the Academy Science Center, this Monday’s topic is Fabulous Fibonacci. The hour-long program offers a hands-on activity, at 3 p.m. for middle and high school students and 4 p.m. for elementary students. At the Academy Science Center, 60 Church St. Please register online HERE or email [email protected].

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Tuesday, July 11

Bell Concert – All are welcome to listen as St. Luke’s continues its celebration of the 100th anniversary of their tower and bells with bell concerts on Tuesdays through July, at 7 p.m. You will be able to hear the bells from Academy Field, the Varnum House yard, the church’s courtyard, in front of the library or even the church parking lot!

Thursday, July 13

Constructed Prisms Opening at Warwick Center for the Arts – The show Constructed Prisms: Sculpture, Photography, and Installation opens July 12 and runs through Aug. 19 at the Warwick Center for the Arts, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Images and structures are global witnesses to our changing personal and social histories. They inform who we are, how we see the world, and reveal personal truths. This exhibit features structures and lens based images such as 3D printed sculpture, traditional sculpture, digital and drone photography, and printed/transferred photographs. The opening reception (July 13) runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The center is free and open to the public. At 3259 Post Road. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org or 401-737-0010.

Roadside Attraction at Academy Field – The town’s summer concert series continues. All are welcome – bring a picnic! From 6 to 8 p.m. For a full list of summer concerts and special events, check out the Community Services Summer Program Guide HERE (page 6).

Friday, July 14

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Tuesday, July 18

Bell Concert – All are welcome to listen as St. Luke’s continues its celebration of the 100th anniversary of their tower and bells with bell concerts on Tuesdays through July, at 7 p.m. You will be able to hear the bells from Academy Field, the Varnum House yard, the church’s courtyard, in front of the library or even the church parking lot!

Wednesday, July 19

Planning Board meeting – The 410-unit Division Road development will be on the agenda. The meeting will be held in Town Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Thursday, July 20

Music on Main Stroll – This is the stroll with a beat. Music acts will set up along Main Street providing everything from pop, rock, country and oldies. From 5 to 8 p.m. For a full list of summer concerts and special events, check out the Community Services Summer Program Guide HERE (page 6).

Friday, July 21

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Monday, July 24

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Tuesday, July 25

Kids Karaoke at Academy Field – The family fun starts at 6 p.m. at Academy Field. For a full list of summer concerts and special events, check out the Community Services Summer Program Guide HERE (page 6).

Bell Concert – All are welcome to listen as St. Luke’s continues its celebration of the 100th anniversary of their tower and bells with bell concerts on Tuesdays through July, at 7 p.m. You will be able to hear the bells from Academy Field, the Varnum House yard, the church’s courtyard, in front of the library or even the church parking lot!

Thursday, July 27

Acoustic Drive at Academy Field – The EG summer concert series continues. All are welcome – bring a picnic! From 6 to 8 p.m. For a full list of summer concerts and special events, check out the Community Services Summer Program Guide HERE (page 6).

Friday, July 28

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

National Night Out – Meet members of the EGPD and EGFD and enjoy games and maybe even a dunk tank. A great family event. From 6 to 8 p.m. at Academy Field. For a full list of summer concerts and special events, check out the Community Services Summer Program Guide HERE (page 6).

Thursday, August 3

Run for Cover at Academy Field – The EG concert series continues. All are welcome – bring a picnic! From 6 to 8 p.m. For a full list of summer concerts and special events, check out the Community Services Summer Program Guide HERE (page 6).

Friday, August 4

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.