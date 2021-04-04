EG Calendar: School Committee, Planning, PAWS

If you have an event you want to share, send it to [email protected]

Tuesday, April 6

School Committee Meeting: The panel will consider a plan to resume full in-person learning at the middle and high school levels and adopt a budget for FY2022, which begins July 1. Find the agenda, including a link to the virtual meeting, HERE.

Wednesday, April 7

Role of Pot & Alcohol for Youth: PAWS & Friends presents a virtual program about alcohol, marijuana and the impact they can have on young people. In addition, with many states legalizing marijuana, an in-depth discussion about impaired driving is more important than ever. Come join PAWS & Friends as they enter into a dialogue about the role(s) alcohol/marijuana play in our culture. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Preregistration required – sign up HERE. Sponsored by the Academy Foundation.

Planning Board Meeting: On the agenda, a proposed expansion of a solar project at the old Bostitch building on South County Trail. They have permission to add solar panels to the roof; they are asking to add ground-mounted panels as well. Find the agenda, including the link to the virtual meeting, HERE.

Friday, April 9

Saturday, April 10

Avenger Theater 2004-2020 Retrospective: Avenger Theater invites you to a look back at the past 16 years of EGHS musicals. 1 and 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $10; COVID-19 precautions will be followed, with audience members seated in stable groups or households and distanced. Masks are mandatory. For updates, find Avenger Theater on Facebook and Instagram @avengertheater. For more details, contact Rob Petrucci ([email protected]). Additional dates are Thursday and Friday, April 16 & 17, at 7 pm and Saturday, April 17, at 1 & 6 p.m.

Vacation Week, April 19-23

Warwick Center for the Arts Camp – Celebrate Earth Day by creating art all week. For children in grades 1-6. Among the offerings, the Art of Movement, Printmaking from Nature, and more. All materials included. Class sizes are limited to allow for adequate social distancing. Masks and daily Covid screenings required. From 9:30 to 2 p.m. $50 per day ($40 for members). For further information: www.warwickcfa.org or 401-737-0010.

Also …

Saturday, April 24

E-Waste Recycling Event – The East Greenwich Rotary Club and the EG Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring an e-waste recycling event at New England Tech. Suggested donation is $1 per item ($10 max); pickups available April 19-23 (see contact info below); donations of nonperishable food items for the R.I. Food Bank also accepted. To benefit the EG Tree Council

Sunday, April 25

Hill & Harbor Clean Up – The Hill & Harbour Neighborhood Association is holding a clean up from 1 to 3 p.m. starting at Academy Field. Sponsored by the Boy Scouts Troup 1 East Greenwich and open to all. Bring the family!

Sunday, April 25

2021 Imagine Walk – The Autism Project is holding a virtual Imagine Walk this year. You can register, create or join a team, and raise money to support the Autism Project. Click on the link to learn more.