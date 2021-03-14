EG Calendar: School Committee, Planning Board, EGHPS Meetings

Above: The Rose Cottage on Peirce Street, one of the buildings that remain from the East Greenwich Academy.

Monday, March 15

DEM Hearing on MedRecycler-RI Permit – There is a formal virtual hearing on Medrecycler-RI’s Department of Environmental Management application for a solid waste permit at 4 p.m. on Zoom. Here’s the link to the meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5211383116, Meeting ID: 521 138 3116 by phone at: 1-929-205-6099. After the public hearing, the Department will continue to accept written comments from all interested parties on the application for an additional 30 days following the close of the hearing (until April 14), at the following address: Department of Environmental Management, Office of Land Revitalization and Sustainable Materials Management, 235 Promenade Street, Providence, RI 02908; (401) 222-2797. Attention: Yan Li; email: [email protected]. The Department’s final decision on the application will be made within ninety (90) days after the close of the public comment period.



EG Historic Preservation Society Virtual Meeting – “This Old House: What Were We Thinking?” When Deb and John Walsh first saw Rose Cottage, it had been on the market for two years. Even though the 19th century Italianate building needed lots of basic upgrades, they fell in love with the glassed-in cupola, the high ceilings and its potential. What could go wrong? The couple will share the perils and pleasures of taking on a historic home – this one located in the Hill district of East Greenwich. This free Zoom program is sponsored by the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society. Join us at 7:30 p.m. for the big reveal. To register go to [email protected]

Tuesday, March 16

School Committee Meeting – On the agenda, Supt. Meyer will update the panel on COVID, end-of-year planning, and 2021-22 planning; they will also discuss the budget. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Wednesday, March 17

Planning Board Meeting – On the agenda, current trends and concerns relating to growth and development. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Saturday, March 20

Spring Storytime at the Library – Celebrate the first day of spring with a story and a craft. Find a special story video on the library’s website and visit the library for a bird craft to take home. For ages 2 to 5 at 10 a.m.

Looking Ahead . . .

Thursday, March 25

Treatment Foster Care – Rhode Island is in dire needs for individuals or families to become licensed foster parents. Groden Center Treatment Foster Care Program (GCTFC) provides treatment level foster care for a diverse population of children and youth with special needs (0-22 years old) and matches them with licensed treatment foster homes across Rhode Island. If you, or someone you know, is interested in learning more about treatment foster care, please contact Brendan Carty at (401) 274-6310 X1229 or [email protected] You can change the life of a child. We are hosting a Zoom virtual information session on March 25th from 6pm-7pm where you can learn more, meet one of our foster parents, and ask any questions you may have. Everyone is welcome. Click HERE to receive login information.