EG Calendar: School Building Committee, EGHPS

This Week

Monday, Jan. 16

Martin Luther King Jr. Day – A federal holiday honoring the slain Civil Rights leader MLK Jr.; no school. Learn more about MLK Jr. HERE.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

School Building Committee meeting – The agenda includes review of a timeline for master plan submission by September 2023; building committee member roles and responsibilities; and regular visits to the Town Council. At Cole Middle School at 9:30 a.m. Find the full agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE.

Exploring Providence’s North Burial Ground w/EGHPS – The North Burial Ground has a long and intriguing history. At the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society’s January meeting, Annalisa Heppner will give a brief history of this Providence cemetery and tell the stories of some of the quirky people buried there who defied the customs of their time. She will share upcoming plans to make the site more interesting and instructive to visitors. Annalisa is the City Cemetery Director of Providence. Her virtual talk via Zoom is sponsored by the EGHPS. It begins at 7:30 p.m., is free and open to the public. You can register for the Zoom connection on the Society’s website: [email protected]. You will receive the connection one day before the program.

Looking Ahead …

Monday, Jan. 23

Town Council meeting – The agenda isn’t out yet but one item on it will be a visit from members of the School Building Committee to answer questions from the council. Also planned is a show-case hearing for The Patio after the town found some violations of their license. At 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Zoning Board of Review meeting – The panel will be hearing three residential requests and a request from Verizon to move a condensation to the roof at its Church Street building. The meeting, held in Council Chambers at Town Hall, starts at 7 p.m. Find the full agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Thursday, Jan. 26

Sarah Cavanaugh Sentencing Hearing – Federal District Court Chief Judge John McConnell will be presiding over the sentencing of Sarah Cavanaugh of East Greenwich, who has pleaded guilty of fraud related to “stolen valor” charges. 3 p.m. Federal Courthouse, 1 Exchange Plaza, Providence.

Looking Farther Ahead …

Monday, Jan. 30

Community Meal – Christ Community Kitchen’s monthly dinner for all is tonight, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church. All are welcome; free will offerings accepted. For more information, contact Paul Brookes ([email protected]). At 99 Peirce Street, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

Comedy Fundraiser – Top local comedians will perform at a fundraiser to benefit the Rhode Island Town and City Clerks Association at the EG Veteran Fireman’s Club, 80 Queen St. Doors open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. BYOS (Bring Your Own Snacks). There will be a cash bar, raffles and a 50/50 drawing. This is an 18 and older event. Tickets $20. For tickets, to donate or sponsor, click HERE. For more information, contact Sarah Rapose (401) 255-2024. (They are raising money for the organization’s 2024 NE Conference.)