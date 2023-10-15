EG Calendar: School Bond Forum, Land Trust Days

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Tuesday, October 17

School Building Committee meeting – The panel meets in the first floor conference room at Cole Middle School at 10:30 a.m. Find the agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE.

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. Agenda items include discussion of the special needs audit, superintendent goals, and possible student representation on the School Committee. Find the agenda (and Zoom link) HERE.

Putting Your Garden to Bed – Master Gardener Alan Newton will be offering tips on how to prepare your garden for winter. At the EG Free Library in the Community Room at 6:30 p.m. Find out more HERE.

Wednesday, October 18

School Bond Public Forum – EG News, together with the EG Chamber of Commerce, is hosting a forum with school and town leaders answering questions about the $150 million bond referendum on the Nov. 6 ballot. More info to come! If you have a question you would like to submit, send it to [email protected].



Saturday, October 21

Land Trust Days Walk at Boesch Farm – Join the East Greenwich Municipal Land Trust at historic Briggs-Boesch farm at 3 p.m. for a trail walk exploring a woodland in fall, followed by a farm tour. The walk will be guided by George Christie (BS Landscape Architecture, MS Entomology), current rare-species data clerk for the RI Natural History Survey and native plant conservation volunteer for the Native Plant Trust. Bring along a fall-themed snack or beverage for your group, if possible. The trail terrain is generally gentle, but may be wet or require navigating small stones in places. Dress for the weather and wear sturdy footwear. Trail walk will be followed by a farm tour led by tenant farmer Pat McNiff of Pat’s Pastured. Rain date: Sunday, Oct. 22, same time. Park in the dirt lot at 830 South Road, directly across from Boesch Farm Road. The group will meet in the dirt parking area and walk together to the trailhead. Program will start promptly at 3, please plan arrival time accordingly. Handicapped parking is available at the main farm entrance, first left after the dirt lot. Check “Friends of the East Greenwich Land Trust” Facebook page for updates.

EG Art Club Workshop w/Bill Gallagher – A follow-up workshop led by Bill Gallagher at the East Greenwich Recreation Building, 1127 Frenchtown Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gallagher will work from photographs to teach techniques in fashion design and portraiture using ink wash and watercolor paints. Some work will be done with Prismacolor pencils over the washes also. The workshop is $90 for EG Art Club members, or it is open to the public for $100 for the day’s class. For more information, email the club at: [email protected]. A form is also available at: https://www.eastgreenwichartclub.org. The deadline to register is Oct.14.

R.I. 45th Heritage Festival – Celebrate Rhode Island’s rich cultural heritage at WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St., Providence, from noon to 5 p.m. The day begins with a parade of international flags from over 30 countries. Throughout the day, dancers and musicians from various heritages will perform. Put on by the R.I. Preservation & Heritage Commission. Free and family friendly. Find out more HERE.

Looking Ahead

Monday, October 23

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Rumrunners on Narragansett Bay – Join the EG Historic Preservation Society at Finn’s Harborside for an evening dedicated to rumrunners and their history on Narragansett Bay. Christian McBurney, author of a new book, Machine Guns in Narragansett Bay: The Coast Guard’s War on Rumrunners, will tell stories about the U.S. Coast Guard’s deadly battles against rum runners on the bay during prohibition. Anne Holst, the owner of Clouds Hill Museum on Post Road, will share tales of her mother’s encounters with these rumrunners. The book signing and sale will be at Finn’s Harborside restaurant, 38 Water St., East Greenwich. The program is sponsored by the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society and begins at 6 pm. Join them at the site where contraband booze was smuggled on shore. Enjoy optional food and a signature cocktail featuring rum, of course.

Tuesday, October 24

Monster Legends of Rhode Island – Presented by Michael Girard of Strange Rhode Island, this talk takes place in the Community Room at the EG Free Library at 6:30 p.m. Find out more HERE.

Saturday, October 28

Mobius Strips at Academy Science Center – Come play with twisting paper and discover math mysteries! From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Find out more at the website HERE.

Town Halloween Parade & Trick-or-Treating Downtown – To join the parade, gather at Academy Field by 9:45 with the parade stepping off at 10 a.m. After the parade, there will be activities and games at Academy until 12:30 p.m. Participants can also trick or treat on Main Street at participating businesses. Parent participation is required and you can make it a “Helping Halloween” by bringing nonperishable food items for holiday food baskets For more information, call the Community Services & Parks Department at (401) 886-8626, ext. 2.

Friday, November 3

Cook the Book Club at the Library – Join the inaugural session of the EG Free Library’s Cooking Club. After introductions, we will discuss our first cooking adventure. In the Community Room at the library at 12:30 p.m. Find out more HERE.

Tuesday, November 7

Election Day – The only thing on the ballot for East Greenwich voters is a $150 million school bond referendum. The only poll open for this election is at Swift Community Center, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, November 11

EG’s Veterans Day Parade – The annual parade steps off from Academy Field at 10 a.m., marches up Spring Street, and across Mawney to First Avenue, where it pauses to lay a wreath at the war memorial there. The parade then continues to Main Street north, and finishes at Town Hall, where the closing ceremony is held.

Fabulous Fibonacci at Academy Science Center – , Spring Street. Numbers! Sequences! Integers! Come discover Who, What and How! Find out more at the website HERE. The Academy Center website is http://www.academysciencecenter.com/about.html