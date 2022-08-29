EG Calendar: Potowomut Author Presents Memoir; BBQ Fundraiser

Above: Greenwich Cove Santa.

Early primary voting through Sept. 12 – East Greenwich voters have no local primary races but there are state and federal primary contests. Voters should verify the early voting hours and location for their community and are encouraged to reach out to their local board of canvassers with any questions they may have. A complete early voting guide is available at vote.ri.gov.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

First Day of School! Good luck, parents!

Author Visit and Signing – Potowomut resident Jacek R. Danillowicz will be presenting his book Gazing at the Sky at Swift Community Center at 1:30 p.m. The book is a memoir of Danillowicz’s journey through WWII, Nazi occupation, Communist domination, and escape to the West. It is intermingled with a love story and historical references. Please register by calling 401-886-8669.

Warwick Center for the Arts OPENING – Our second-annual Rhode Island Art Educators Exhibit is an opportunity for students, colleagues, patrons, friends, and family to recognize and celebrate Rhode Island’s Art Educators’ own ART! This show celebrates those educators who teach art to others. The show goes from Aug. 27 through Sept. 24. The opening reception is tonight from 6 to 8 p.m. At the Warwick Center for the Arts, 3259 Post Rd., in Warwick. Free and open to all. For further information: www.warwickcfa.org Or (401) 737-0010.

Friday, Sept. 2

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market goes from 9 to noon. Find it at the first entrance to the park off Ives Road.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Summer Saturdays at New England Wireless & Steam Museum – The museum will be open on Saturdays this summer from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $15 per adult, $7 per child (age 6 to 17), $50 blanket family admission. You can also poke around the website. You just never know what you’ll find—use the Search box or start from the Collections menu.

Maj. Sullivan Ballou Camp BBQ Fundraiser – Major Sullivan Ballou Camp No. 3, Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, will be hosting its 7th annual fundraising barbecue to kick off Labor Day Weekend. The summer’s last hurrah will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the East Greenwich Veteran Fireman’s Club at 80 Queen St. overlooking beautiful Greenwich Cove. Enjoy traditional barbecue fare, including hamburgers and hot dogs, barbecue chicken, ribs and pulled pork along with baked beans, pasta salad, potato salad and much more. There will also be a 50-50 raffle as well as other items to be raffled, including books, gift cards and gift baskets. Tickets — available at the door — are $25 for adults, $20 for kids ages 12-17, and $15 for children ages 6-11. Children under 5 are admitted free. Tickets are also available in advance for $5 less for each of the respective age groups, and may be purchased by emailing [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]. Money raised goes to support Camp Ballou’s continued efforts to clean up and preserve historic cemeteries throughout Rhode Island and toward a Civil War monument at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery in Exeter. The Civil War is the only conflict not yet represented at the cemetery. The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War is a fraternal organization dedicated to preserving the history and legacy of heroes who fought and worked to save the Union. Organized in 1881 and chartered by Congress in 1954, it is the legal successor to the Grand Army of the Republic.

Looking Ahead

Monday, Sept. 5

Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 6

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 7 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

North Kingstown Community Chorus resumes rehearsals – and Youth Chorus are ready to start rehearsals for their 2022 Winter Concert (Dec. 3rd and 4th). Rehearsals take place at Quidnessett Elementary School, 166 Mark Drive, North Kingstown.The first adult rehearsal for adults will start at 6:30 p.m. and go until 9 p.m.; after that rehearsals will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. Youth rehearsals start Tuesday, Sept. 20; they go from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. weekly. Cost for adults is $60; for youth it’s $35 (small family discounts available). Register at www.nkchorus.org; for more information about the choruses, contact director Heather Skidds at (401) 573-7564 or [email protected].

Thursday, Sept. 8

EG News Celebrates 5 Years: A Fundraiser – Help us celebrate five years as a nonprofit community news website! At the Varnum Armory with food and beverages from a host of generous local businesses, live music and a raffle of a number of fabulous prizes, also donated by 02818 businesses. A ticket price of $25 gets you in, with all food and beverages included in that price, including our signature cocktail, the High Five, developed by Jason Kindness of Kai Bar. From 5:30 to 7:30. Buy tickets HERE.

Friday, Sept. 9

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market goes from 9 to noon. Find it at the first entrance to the park off Ives Road.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Fernwood Artisan Festival – Hosted by Acrylic Pour Obsessed, this neighborhood festival features a number of artisans, including Krafted Khaos, Hue Dyed and Made You Boss, KW Pots, Gnome Grown by Deena, Misfits by Mia, Kim Sharps Designs, and Purple Moose Creations. On Fernwood Drive in East Greenwich from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date Sept. 11).

Monday, Sept. 12

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Making Hay III: Working Together – Join Bob Houghtaling, members of the student-led ASAAP group and the Kent County Prevention Coalition at Faith Hill Farm for some time with animals and each other. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. 2056 Division Road. For more information, email Bob at [email protected].