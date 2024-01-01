EG Calendar: New Year’s Walk; School Building Meeting

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, January 1, 2024

Happy New Year!

New Year’s Day Walk – Keeping alive a tradition started by Bob Houghtaling, community members are invited to gather the morning of Jan. 1 for a walk with other like-minded souls for a walk to ring in the New Year and celebrate community. The walk will set off at 10 a.m. from the parking lot at St. Luke’s church – arrive at 9:45 a.m. if you can! For more information, contact [email protected].

Tuesday, January 2

School Building Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Swift Community Center at 6 p.m. and they will be discussing the elementary schools and the high school. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Wednesday, January 3

Planning Board meeting – The panel will be reviewing Technical Review Committee procedures. They meet in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Looking Ahead …

Monday, January 8

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Wednesday, January 10

Historic District Commission meeting – The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 6:30 p.m.