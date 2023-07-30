EG Calendar: National Night Out; Planning Board

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Tuesday, Aug. 1

National Night Out – Meet members of the EGPD and EGFD and enjoy games and maybe even a dunk tank. A great family event. From 6 to 8 p.m. at Academy Field. For a full list of summer concerts and special events, check out the Community Services Summer Program Guide HERE (page 6).

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Contending with PFAs in Drinking Water – EcoRI News reporter Rob Smith will share his latest reporting about how North Kingstown made history earlier this year when it signed on to a lawsuit against 3M Company, E.I. Dupont de Nemours, Inc., and other manufacturers of per and poly-fluoroalkyl substances more commonly known as PFAS, which contaminated one of the town’s drinking water wells. While PFAS have been around since the 1940s to create water-, grease-, and stain-resistant products, environment and public health officials are only now beginning to understand the impact these substances have on the drinking-water supply and human health. Rob will moderate a discussion with a panel of experts who will touch on the local impacts of PFAS and what residents can do about it (ecoRI News is a nonprofit digital newsroom covering environmental and social justice issues in Rhode Island). It’s at the NK Free Library, 100 Boone St., from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and is free; register HERE.

Planning Board meeting – More discussion – and a possible vote – on the Division Road Neighborhood development. Find the agenda HERE.

Thursday, Aug. 3

Acoustic Neuroma ‘Meet & Greet’ – The Southeast New England support group for the Acoustic Neuroma Association will hold a ‘Meet & Greet’ conversation at the East Greenwich Public Library from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. If you have, or know someone who has, an acoustic neuroma or vestibular schwannoma or want to know about this medical condition, you are welcome to attend. For more information about the local group, contact [email protected].

Run for Cover at Academy Field – The EG concert series continues. All are welcome – bring a picnic! From 6 to 8 p.m. For a full list of summer concerts and special events, check out the Community Services Summer Program Guide HERE (page 6).

Friday, Aug. 4

Goddard Park Farmers Market – The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Columbus Day weekend. At 1095 Ives Road.

Women Ready to Run for Office – Women’s Fund of Rhode Island (WFRI) is holding a free all-day event at the New England Institute of Technology on Division Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is a grassroots effort to diversify and demystify the political leadership process here in Rhode Island. Register here.

Saturday, Aug. 5

New England Wireless & Steam Museum – The local museum is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 28. Admission is $15 per adult, $7 per child (age 6 to 17); $50 blanket family admission. Members free. The museum is also open by appointment. Email [email protected] or call (401) 885-0545 to make arrangements.

Looking Ahead …

Thursday, Aug. 10

Social Emotional Learning and Mental Health – This is the first of a two-part series into the importance of social/emotional learning as it pertains to young learners. The series will include insights from educators, mental health experts, and engaged youths. They all will be providing valuable information regarding a truly important topic. A child’s school experience has a powerful impact on their mental health and self esteem. These events will explore ways that parents and the community can be of support. At the EG Free Library, Peirce Street, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For more information contact Bob Houghtaling at 401-230-2246 or [email protected]

Saturday, Aug. 12

New England Wireless & Steam Museum – The local museum is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 28. Admission is $15 per adult, $7 per child (age 6 to 17); $50 blanket family admission. Members free.

Saturday, Aug. 19

New England Wireless & Steam Museum – The local museum is open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Oct. 28. Admission is $15 per adult, $7 per child (age 6 to 17); $50 blanket family admission. Members free.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Social Emotional Learning and Screen Time – This is the second of a two-part series into the importance of social/emotional learning as it pertains to young learners. The series will include insights from educators, mental health experts, and engaged youths. They all will be providing valuable information regarding a truly important topic. A child’s school experience has a powerful impact on their mental health and self esteem. These events will explore ways that parents and the community can be of support. At the EG Free Library, Peirce Street, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For more information contact Bob Houghtaling at 401-230-2246 or [email protected]