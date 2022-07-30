EG Calendar: National Night Out @ Academy

Above: A young prospect checks out the fire truck driver’s seat.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
National Night Out – EG’s second annual National Night Out takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Academy Field. There will be a dunk tank; police cars and fire trucks to explore; Find out more HERE.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Planning Board meeting – The only real item on the agenda is Highland Woods, Phase II, a review of a 23-lot subdivision (13 lots in Phase II) for property located at 45 Taggard Court. The meeting takes place at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Illusions Band at Academy Field – Family Friendly, starting at 6 p.m. at Academy Field.
Friday, Aug. 5
Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market has returned and is gaining vendors by the week. From 9 to noon at the first entrance to the park.
Looking Ahead
Wednesday, Aug. 10
School Building Committee meeting – In the conference room at Cole Middle School at 10:30 a.m. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.
Thursday, Aug. 11
Cee Cee & the Riders at Academy Field – Blues and R&B, a female-fronted band, starting at 6 p.m. at Academy Field.
Friday, Aug. 12
Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market has returned and is gaining vendors by the week. From 9 to noon at the first entrance to the park.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Taste of Main Stroll – When local restaurants offer samples and Main Street is transformed into a smorgasbord! Starts at 5 p.m.
ASAPP Cafe – Come, have some coffee, visit with friends and make some new ones (for those in middle and high school). At Swift Community Center from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19
Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market has returned and is gaining vendors by the week. From 9 to noon at the first entrance to the park.
Thursday, Aug. 25
Billy Shears Band at Academy Field – The last of the Thursday evening Academy Field concerts will offer classic rock, including the Beatles and more. 6 p.m.
