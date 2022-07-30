EG Calendar: National Night Out @ Academy

Above: A young prospect checks out the fire truck driver’s seat.

Tuesday, Aug. 2

National Night Out – EG’s second annual National Night Out takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Academy Field. There will be a dunk tank; police cars and fire trucks to explore; Find out more HERE.

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Planning Board meeting – The only real item on the agenda is Highland Woods, Phase II, a review of a 23-lot subdivision (13 lots in Phase II) for property located at 45 Taggard Court. The meeting takes place at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Illusions Band at Academy Field – Family Friendly, starting at 6 p.m. at Academy Field.

Friday, Aug. 5

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market has returned and is gaining vendors by the week. From 9 to noon at the first entrance to the park.

Looking Ahead

Wednesday, Aug. 10

School Building Committee meeting – In the conference room at Cole Middle School at 10:30 a.m. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Thursday, Aug. 11

Cee Cee & the Riders at Academy Field – Blues and R&B, a female-fronted band, starting at 6 p.m. at Academy Field.

Friday, Aug. 12

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market has returned and is gaining vendors by the week. From 9 to noon at the first entrance to the park.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Taste of Main Stroll – When local restaurants offer samples and Main Street is transformed into a smorgasbord! Starts at 5 p.m.

ASAPP Cafe – Come, have some coffee, visit with friends and make some new ones (for those in middle and high school). At Swift Community Center from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 19

Farmers Market – The Goddard Park Farmers Market has returned and is gaining vendors by the week. From 9 to noon at the first entrance to the park.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Billy Shears Band at Academy Field – The last of the Thursday evening Academy Field concerts will offer classic rock, including the Beatles and more. 6 p.m.