EG Calendar: More School Construction Discussions

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, Jan. 29

Town Council meeting – The panel will be discussing the “stage 2” application to the state of school construction plans and there will be a show-cause hearing on Low Key’s municipal infractions. The meeting takes place in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Tuesday, Jan. 30

Special Ed Advisory Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. Find the agenda HERE.

Wednesday, Jan. 31

School Committee meeting – A special session. Details to come when they are available.

Looking Ahead …

Sunday, February 4

EG Boys Home Association ‘Comfort Food Dinner’ – Come to our Comfort Food Dinner on at the East Greenwich Veteran Fireman’s Hall. All are welcome! We’ll be serving Reuben Casserole, Chicken Pot Pie, Sausage & Peppers, Loaded Red Potato Casserole, Tossed Salad, Shepherd’s Pie, Eggplant Parm, Lasagna, Pulled Pork and a selection of homemade desserts. $10 for adults, children 6-12 $5, under 6 free. All proceeds go toward maintaining the Scout Hall on 62 Spring Street.

Monday, February 5

Joint Town Council-School Committee meeting – The two panels will be discussing the 2024-25 budget as well as the plans for school construction. At Swift Community Center at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, February 6

East Greenwich Art Club meeting – At the club’s monthly meeting, Robert Horton will present Starscapes and Constellations: “Easy” Astrophotography. After a brief meeting, Horton, the manager of Astronomic Labs and the Labs Observatory at Brown University, will discuss how easy it is to take dramatic photos with minimal equipment, as he provides a few tips on creating beautiful images of stars, the moon, planets, and other celestial treasures from your own backyard. Horton has been an active observer and astrophotography maker for close to 50 years. The meeting and presentation take place at the United Methodist Church, 1558 South County Trail, from 7 to 9 p.m. It’s free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact the club at: [email protected], or at the website: www.eastgreenwichartclub.org.

Wednesday, February 7

Planning Board meeting – The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. Check back for the agenda, including a Zoom link.

Monday, February 12

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

EG GOP meeting w/Sen. de la Cruz – The East Greenwich Republican Town Committee will be having its monthly meeting at Safehouse Restaurant. All Republicans and unaffiliated voters are invited to attend. Rhode Island State Sen. Jessica de la Cruz will be the guest speaker. Meet and greet at 6:30 p.m. Business Meeting at 7 p.m. Dinner and bar service will be available.