EG Calendar: Meetings Are Back

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, Jan. 9

Town Council meeting – On the agenda, the second reading of revisions to the solar panel ordinance designed to lessen the regulations for smaller solar installations and a show-cause hearing on The Patio’s alcohol and vitualing licenses because of violations to their 42-seat capacity limit. The panel meets at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Find the full agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Technical Review Committee meeting – The TRC, a meeting of town professional staff, will review two projects – an addition at Ocean State Veterinary Specialists on South County Trail and a new project called The Court at Rope Walk Hill, at 67 Queen Street. The 401-unit Division Road project will not be heard and is now tentatively scheduled for the February TRC meeting. 9:30 a.m. at Town Hall (click HERE for the agenda).

School Committee meeting – The agenda includes a report on results RICAS exams from the elementary school principals, as well as appointments to various subcommittees and a vote on the approval of Michael Mascellino as the interim assistant principal for Cole Middle School. The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 6 p.m. Find the full agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Historic District Commission meeting – A number of residential projects are on the agenda. They meet at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Looking Farther Ahead …

Monday, Jan. 23

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Thursday, Jan. 26

Sarah Cavanaugh Sentencing Hearing – Federal District Court Chief Judge John McConnell will be presiding over the sentencing of Sarah Cavanaugh of East Greenwich, who has pleaded guilty of fraud related to “stolen valor” charges. 3 p.m. Federal Courthouse, 1 Exchange Plaza, Providence.

Monday, Jan. 30

Community Meal – Christ Community Kitchen’s monthly dinner for all is tonight, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church. All are welcome; free will offerings accepted. For more information, contact Paul Brookes ([email protected]). At 99 Peirce Street, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.