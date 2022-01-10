EG Calendar: Lots of Virtual Meetings; 2 Vaccine Clinics

If you have an event you want to share, send it to editor@eastgreenwichnews.com.

Jan. 10-15

Christmas tree pickup in East Greenwich – You may have kicked your tree to the curb (literally!) more than a week ago, but this is the week the town will collect it. Make sure it is NOT in a plastic bag and that any ornaments or tinsel have been removed.

Monday, Jan. 10

Town Council meeting – The agenda for this VIRTUAL meeting includes discussion of wastewater plant climate resiliency projects, amendments to the solar panel zoning ordinance, and salary increases for the municipal court and probate court judges. Find the full agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE. 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 11

What’s Next? A Talk w/Recent HS Graduates – Come hear from recent graduates of East Greenwich High School about mental health, gap years, applying to college, parents, keeping connected, substance use, and more. From 6 to 7:30 at the EG Free Library.

School Committee Meeting – The agenda for this VIRTUAL meeting includes a moment of silence for Ric Saborio, Olivia Passaretti and Rosalee Cambio; a vote on hiring new legal counsel; presentation of the EGHS program of studies; discussion of substitute teacher pay rates; an update on the district’s new website; and a COVID update. Find the full agenda, including a Zoom link, HERE. 7 p.m.

EG Historic Preservation Society meeting – Join the EGHPS online for “Twisted History: Exploring the Ropemaking Site That Once Stretched Along Greenwich Cove” presented by Matt Carcieri. One of the most unusual manufacturies in Rhode Island was the Rope Walk on Castle Street on the East Greenwich harbor. The area is undergoing gentrification now with new condo construction, but in the 1800s a ramshackle building produced cordage for our thriving commercial port. Matt will describe the unique way the rope was made, the people who produced it and the story of the mill’s demise. Matt is a business consultant whose family has lived in East Greenwich for three generations. 7:30 p.m. The program is free via Zoom. Email your request to participate at info@eghps.org and they will send you a link.

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Historic District Commission meeting – On the agenda for the VIRTUAL meeting are several residential projects, including a new house for James Street, and modifications to the Smartapp plan for 11 Main Street (the former Post Office building at the corner of Division Street). Find the full agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE. 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Two Vaccine Clinics – The Town of East Greenwich and the EG Free Library are hosting different vaccine clinics Thursday – both are open to all (first, second and third doses will be available); preregistration is strongly encouraged.

The town clinic will take place from 2 to 6:15 p.m. at Swift Community Center. Sign up HERE. (There will be another town clinic Jan. 27.)

The library clinic takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the library. The clinic will be run by the R.I. Medical Reserve Corps. For more information, individuals may visit rebrand.ly/dvx241m or scan the QR code here. The library’s Children’s Services Department will have bookmarks and coloring pages for any kids who receive a vaccine or who are with a parent or caregiver getting their injection.

Through Feb. 28

Roger Williams Park Zoo HALF-PRICE – January and February bring the perfect weather to New England for visiting the Zoo and seeing animals outside, enjoying nature’s cooler temperatures (the red pandas! The snow leopards!). The zoo is open Thursday-Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with half-price admission through Feb. 28. All tickets must be purchased in advance online at rwpzoo.org.

Looking ahead …

Monday, Jan. 17

Martin Luther King Day Walk – Martin Luther King often spoke of working together. PAWS follows his lead by gathering for peace, friendship, love and justice. During challenging times developing a deeper sense of community can help bring people closer and create wonderful solutions. MLK’s dream is still a work in progress. He asked us not to judge each other by the color of our skin. We can move closer to the mountaintop with open hearts. Everyone is welcome! Gather at 10 a.m. in the parking lot at St. Luke’s Church. For more information, contact Bob Houghtaling at 401-230-2246 or rhoughtaling2@verizon.net.

Tuesday, Jan. 18

A Welcoming Place – A supportive environment for those who have a loved one struggling with substance use disorder. For more information, contact Bob Houghtaling at rhoughtaling2@verizon.net or Christine King at cking@interfaithri.com. At St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. From 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 27

Town Vaccine Clinic – From 2 to 6:15 at Swift Community Center. First, second and third doses available. Sign up HERE.