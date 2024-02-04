EG Calendar: Joint Council-School Committee Mtg.; Sip & Shop on Main St.

Above: Venus Moon, a photograph by Robert Horton, who will be at the EG Art Club, Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the United Methodist Church, 1558 South County Trail, from 7 to 9 p.m.

This Week

Monday, February 5

Technical Review Committee – The panel discuss and make recommendations on a proposed redevelopment of the property at 530 and 536 Main Street, to add two buildings with 15 residential units and commercial office/retail space. Four of the residential units would be designated affordable. The project is scheduled for the Feb. 7 Planning Board meeting. 3 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Find the agenda HERE.

Joint Town Council-School Committee meeting – The two panels will be discussing the 2024-25 budget as well as the plans for school construction. At Swift Community Center at 6 p.m. Find the Town Council agenda HERE and the School Committee agenda HERE.

Tuesday, February 6

East Greenwich Art Club meeting – At the club’s monthly meeting, Robert Horton will present Starscapes and Constellations: “Easy” Astrophotography. After a brief meeting, Horton, the manager of Astronomic Labs and the Labs Observatory at Brown University, will discuss how easy it is to take dramatic photos with minimal equipment, as he provides a few tips on creating beautiful images of stars, the moon, planets, and other celestial treasures from your own backyard. Horton has been an active observer and astrophotography maker for close to 50 years. The meeting and presentation take place at the United Methodist Church, 1558 South County Trail, from 7 to 9 p.m. It’s free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact the club at: [email protected], or at the website: www.eastgreenwichartclub.org.

Wednesday, February 7

Planning Board meeting – The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 7 p.m. The agenda, including a Zoom, will be added as soon as it’s available.

Saturday, February 10

Sip & Shop on Main Street – Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a collection of merchants on Main Street are holding a special afternoon of discounts and beverages. Participants include A Gracious Soul, The Current, Third Rock Emporium, Civil, The Green Door, Bags by Iris, Plant Girl Shop, Bone Appetit, Stencel Jewelers, Welcome to Shabalot, Hairloom Salon, and Inspired Closets. And restaurants The Nook and Scotti’s Salumeria are also taking part. From noon to 4 p.m.

Looking Ahead

Monday, February 12

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

EG GOP meeting w/Sen. de la Cruz – The East Greenwich Republican Town Committee will be having its monthly meeting at Safehouse Restaurant. All Republicans and unaffiliated voters are invited to attend. Rhode Island State Sen. Jessica de la Cruz will be the guest speaker. Meet and greet at 6:30 p.m., business meeting at 7. Dinner and bar service will be available.

Wednesday, February 14

Historic District Commision meeting – The panel meets in Council Chambers at Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. The agenda, including a Zoom link, will be posted when they become available.