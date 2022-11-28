EG Calendar: Inauguration, Holiday Parade (w/Santa!)

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, Nov. 28

Christ Community Kitchen Dinner – Tio Mateo’s will be cooking, with a menu including roast chicken. The meal is free and all are invited; donations are welcome. In the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St.

Town Council meeting – The panel will continue a public hearing on the proposed parking changes on Grandview, Eugene and Sleepy Hollow roads. They will also be reviewing town liquor and victualling licenses and hearing from Community Services Director Andy Wade. They meet at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. Find the agenda and Zoom link HERE.

Wednesday, Nov. 30



Planning Board meeting CANCELED

Thursday, Dec. 1

Inauguration of Town, School officials – Details to come. At Swift Community Center.

Winter Market opening – Shop small and support local artists at the Warwick Center for the Arts opening for its annual Winter Market. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. 3259 Post Road, Warwick. Find out more at warwickcfa.org.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Holiday Parade, Santa & Lasers! – Led by the always festive Extraordinary Rendition Band, the 2022 holiday parade, sponsored by the EG Chamber of Commerce, offers a parade, a ballet performance, singing, a brand new laser-music show, then Santa arrives to light the tree! This year, the Holiday Parade will be held Saturday, December 3. The parade will start at Swift Gym Parking lot and run down Dedford Street and take a left on Main Street to Town Hall. Parade participants will gather at 4:45 and the parade will start at 5:10. The holiday parade will be led by the Extraordinary Rendition Band. The parade is expected to end by 5:30 at East Greenwich Town Hall.

Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4

Open Studios at the Mill at Shady Lea – This year we are hosting a fundraiser for the North Kingstown Food Bank. Each artist and artisan is donating one of their works for sale. Admission is free but we are still asking for everyone to remember to bring a donation of a canned good for the Food Bank..Come support artists and artisans from all over Rhode Island. You won’t be disappointed! 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 215 Shady Lea Road in North Kingstown. Find out more at themillatshadylea.com.

Looking Ahead …

Tuesday, Dec. 6

School Committee meeting – The panel meets in the library at Cole Middle School at 7 p.m. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Thursday, Dec. 8

A Conversation about Impaired Driving, the Law, and a Call to Action – This community forum, sponsored by the Tori Lynn Andreozzi Foundation, is where victims, highway safety professionals, legislators, prevention specialists, prosecutors, members of law enforcement, and the public can discuss ways to make the roadways in Rhode Island safer by eliminating impaired driving. This is the Senior Project of Gracie Kauffman, Class of 2023, and friend of Olivia Passaretti, victim of an impaired driver. At Swift Community Center, 121 Peirce Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Moderators and speakers include: Gracie Kauffman – East Greenwich Class of 2023 and friend of Olivia Passaretti; Cathy Andreozzi – Founder of the Tori Lynn Andreozzi Foundation; Stephen Dambruch – Chief, Criminal Division, R.I. Office of the Attorney General; Gabrielle Abbate – Chief, Office of Highway Safety, RIDOT; Stephanie Lueckel, M.D. – Chief, Trauma, RI Hospital; Faculty, Brown University; Officer Thomas Cole – School Resource Officer, East Greenwich High School; Ireland Judge – PFS Grant Manager, Kent County Prevention Coalition; Robert Houghtaling – Director, Substance Abuse Prevention & Mental Health, East Greenwich.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Stone Ridge Luminaria – More than 4,000 candle lit paper lanterns will line the streets of the Stone Ridge neighborhood, marking a drive-through holiday tradition East Greenwich residents have enjoyed for more than 50 years. The outdoor display, which is free for the community, features thousands of luminaries alongside traditional holiday decorations. Each year Stone Ridge residents purchase the Luminaria kits at a small markup. The proceeds, along with additional contributions from neighborhood residents, will be donated to the Interfaith Coalition Emergency Fund, which helps neighbors in need with food and heating assistance. In 2021, the Luminaria event raised $2,000. Grab your loved ones, throw on your pajamas, pour some hot chocolate, and hop in the car for a beautiful drive-thru experience of the Stone Ridge neighborhood! The Stone Ridge neighborhood candlelight tour includes: Stone Ridge Drive; Granite Drive; Limerock Drive; Crystal Drive; Crystal Court; Fernwood Drive; Hill Drive; and portions of Boulder Way and Middle Road. Rain Date: Sunday, Dec. 11, from 5 to 9 p.m. Find out more HERE.

Looking Farther Ahead …

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Technical Review Committee meeting – The TRC will be reviewing the proposal for 400+ residential units on Division Road. 9:30 a.m. at Town Hall.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].