EG Calendar: Happy New Year!

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Not much going on this first week of January … if you have something to share, send it to [email protected]

Looking Ahead …

Monday, Jan. 9

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Technical Review Committee meeting – The TRC is tentatively scheduled on the proposal for 400+ residential units on Division Road. 9:30 a.m. at Town Hall. (You can read more about this project HERE.)

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Looking Farther Ahead …

Wednesday, Jan. 25

Thursday, Jan. 26

Sarah Cavanaugh Sentencing Hearing – Federal District Court Chief Judge John McConnell will be presiding over the sentencing of Sarah Cavanaugh of East Greenwich, who has pleaded guilty of fraud related to “stolen valor” charges. 3 p.m. Federal Courthouse, 1 Exchange Plaza, Providence.

Monday, Jan. 30

Community Meal – Christ Community Kitchen’s monthly dinner for all is tonight, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church. All are welcome; free will offerings accepted. For more information, contact Paul Brookes ([email protected]). At 99 Peirce Street, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.