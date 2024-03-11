EG Calendar: Founding Mothers of Johnson & Wales

If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected].

This Week

Monday, March 11

School Committee meeting – The School Committee is meeting in a special session at 1 p.m. in the conference room at the administrative building, 111 Peirce Street. The first part will be in executive (i.e. closed) session; after they finish, they will continue in open session and discuss hiring the law firm Barton Gilman and an employee’s job performance.

Town Council meeting – The panel meets the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers at Town Hall. The agenda (and Zoom link) will be available closer to the meeting date.

Tuesday, March 12

Board of Canvassers meeting – The panel meets in the second floor conference room at Town Hall at 9:30. Find the agenda HERE.

Municipal Land Trust meeting – The panel meets in the Community Room at the police station at 6:30 p.m. This is an in-person meeting only; find the agenda HERE.

HERstory: The Founding Mothers of Johnson & Wales University – At the E.G. Historic Preservation Society meeting for March, documentary filmmaker Marian Gagnon will introduce Gertrude Irene Johnson and Mary Tiffany Wales, the women who founded Johnson and Wales University. Marian uncovered the little-known history of the founders for “HERstory: The Founding Mothers of Johnson & Wales University.” She will show excerpts from her film and describe how the school that has such a profound effect on our state’s economy, began 110 years ago as a secretarial school for women with one student and a typewriter. Marian is a retired professor at J&W. Her virtual program is sponsored by the East Greenwich Historic Preservation Society. It is open to the public and begins at 7 p.m. Email [email protected] to receive the Zoom contact.

Wednesday, March 13

Lunch on the Hill – Lunch is offered for all in need the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce Street. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Free. For more information, contact Steve McLoughlin at [email protected].

Historic District Commission – The panel will review several applications, including one that includes two new buildings on Main and Bridge streets. Find the agenda, including the Zoom link, HERE.

Looking Ahead

Sunday, March 17

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

Monday, March 18

EG Republican Town Committee meeting – The EGRTC will be meeting at Safehouse Restaurant. There is a Meet & Greet at 6:30 p.m. and the Business Meeting starts at 7 p.m. State Rep. Patricia Morgan will be joining us to discuss her candidacy for U.S. Congress. Registered Republicans and unaffiliated voters are invited to attend. Dinner and bar service will be available.

Tuesday, March 19

EG Chamber’s Business After Hours – This month, Business After Hours is at Kingstown Bowl, 6125 Post Road, N.K. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Register by emailing [email protected] or calling 401-885-0020, ext. 1.

Saturday, March 23

Easter Egg Hunt at First Lutheran – 10:30 a.m. at 118 Division Street. Registration required; email [email protected]. Children 10 years old and below need a parent chaperone. The Easter Bunny and a photographer will be on hand.

Monday, March 25

CCK Community Supper – Different churches in town host this monthly free dinner. All are invited; donations are welcome. In the dining room at St. Luke’s Church, 99 Peirce St. From 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 6

We Are ALL Readers – As part of a month-long celebration of diversity in children’s literature, author-illustrator Raul the Third, award-winning illustrator Eric Velasquez, and other notable children’s book creators will take the stage at North Kingstown High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children and families from around Rhode Island are invited to attend. Leading up to the festival, We Are ALL Readers will host StoryWalks® at libraries around Rhode Island and a reading challenge with prizes during the month of March. All Rhode Islanders are invited to visit the StoryWalks® and read books from festival authors to earn entries into the reading challenge giveaway. We Are ALL Readers is a coalition of public and school libraries, community groups, and children’s book authors and illustrators coming together to create a positive community alternative to book banning efforts. Organizations involved in the event include: East Greenwich Free Library, North Kingstown Free Library, Rocky Hill Country Day School Library, Warwick Public Library, Write Rhode Island, and Towards an Anti-Racist North Kingstown. Local children’s book authors and illustrators are also helping to organize the event. Learn more HERE.